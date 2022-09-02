Poison Ivy #4 Preview: Poison Ivy Gets a Job

Poison Ivy gets a job in HR in this preview of Poison Ivy #4, proving once and for all DC Comics does know what HR is. Check out the preview below.

POISON IVY #4

DC Comics

0722DC181

0722DC182 – Poison Ivy #4 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

0722DC184 – Poison Ivy #4 Amy Reeder Cover – $4.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Workplace harassment complaints, health code violations, and inhuman work hours. All just a few of the things that your everyday human resources representative has to deal with. Lucky for you, Poison Ivy isn't your average HR rep. She's much more flexible and her punishments are far worse, too! So be on your best behavior because Dr. Isley is watching.

In Shops: 9/6/2022

SRP: $3.99

In Shops: 9/6/2022

SRP: $3.99