Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, poison ivy, swamp thing

Poison Ivy & Swamp Thing Crossover With G Willow Wilson & Mike Perkins

Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing Crossover with G Willow Wilson and Mike Perkin for Feral Trees..., as Poison Ivy gets a third year with DC All In

Article Summary G Willow Wilson & Mike Perkins unite for Poison Ivy & Swamp Thing crossover.

DC All In gives Poison Ivy comic its third year with issue #26 in October.

Feral Trees storyline introduces a horror-filled mystery in the Green.

DC All-In relaunch to feature new arcs, creators, and reader jump-on points.

Poison Ivy writer G Willow Wilson and Swamp Thing artist Mike Perkins will be giving us a crossover in October from DC Comics, as seen in their DC October 2024 solicits and solicitations. With a Halloween-timed mystery that the Parliament of Trees has "conscripted Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing to solve." While DC All In gives Poison Ivy its third year as a comic book, with a new storyline in #26 set in Gotham's swampland.

POISON IVY/SWAMP THING: FERAL TREES

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MIKE PERKINS

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant covers by MIKE PERKINS and CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

$5.99 48 pages Variant $6.99 (card stock) ON SALE 10/30/24

There is something wrong with the trees. A presence screaming out in pain—tearing, gnashing, and gnawing through the very fabric of the Green—calling out for blood. In its wake, a trail of viscera and carnage is left—leading to a mystery that the Parliament of Trees has conscripted Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing to solve. Can the Verdant Villainess and the Avatar of the Green make their way into the heart of this homicidal wilderness and discover the source of this horror, or will they find themselves the next victims of these feral trees? This story, brought to violent life by G. Willow Wilson and Mike Perkins, will answer these questions. But beware, this terrifying tale is not for the weak of heart.

POISON IVY #26

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON Art by MARCIO TAMARA Cover by JESSICA FONG Variant covers by JENNY FAISON and NOOBOVICH 1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA 1:50 variant cover by JENNY FRISON Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE (56.99) $3.99 US 132 pages I Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 10/2/24

As she contends with a brand-new life and restored powers, Poison Ivy resumes her wrathful and just war for the balance of the natural world. Her latest mission: to restore life to the wetlands that Gotham City's industrial waste has destroyed. But her goals are upended when she unintentionally resurrects an ancient place from Gotham's past and with it…something hungry. Meanwhile, cleansing fires burn across America, seeking to rid the country of human influence. And somehow, Poison Ivy is to blame. From the GLAAD Media Award-winning team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara for the third year of their beautiful, bleak, and blistering series. You won't want to miss out.

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect another busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!