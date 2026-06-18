Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: hellraiser, power rangers, siktc
Exclusive: Boom Studios Official September 2026 Full Solicits #SIKTC50
Boom Studios Official September 2026 Full Solicits leading with Something Is Killing The Children #50 and a bunch of new Hellraiser oneshots
We have the Boom Studios Official September 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations… which is leading with Something Is Killing The Children #50 from James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edra… and it's getting a blind bag. Boom has done blind bags at live events, but not distributed through comic book stores before. There's also a bunch of new Hellraiser oneshots by Mike Costa, Paco Camallonga, Zac Thompson, Gavin Mitchell, Tina Howard, Jenna Cha, Nero Villagallos O'Relly, Francesca Ciregia, Sarah Gaile, Alessio Avallone and the launch of No Gods, No Masters by Julio Anta and Jacoby Salcedo.
SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #50
STORY: JAMES TYNION IV
ART: WERTHER DELL'EDERA
COVER A: WERTHER DELL'EDERA
Jump back into the present-day storyline of Erica Slaughter after the horrifying events of the Tribulation saga!
Erica, completely distraught from her encounter with Cutter and the death of Gabi, is on the run from the Order. In her escape, she turns to a formative place for her: the Valmont Mountain Lodge.
But beyond memories of her past, what and who will Erica find there now awaiting her?
$6.99 | 48 pages
ON SALE OCTOBER 7
HELLRAISER: RESURRECTIONS – NEW WOUNDS #1
STORY: MIKE COSTA
ART: PACO CAMALLONGA
COVER A: MARTIN SIMPSON
A new era of ecstasy and agony begins here for Hellraiser!
The long-awaited return of Hellraiser to comics is finally upon us. In this first one-shot, an investigation into the mysterious Puzzle Box goes sideways, and the gateways to Hell open anew.
From the darkest corners of Rio de Janeiro's criminals to the underbelly of the untouchable elites in Europe, this Alpha issue twists and turns its way through a story that teases and delights right up to its surprising finish.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2
HELLRAISER: RESURRECTIONS – THE ONANISTIC RITUAL #1
STORY: ZAC THOMPSON
ART: GAVIN MITCHELL
COVER A: DAVE KENDALL
When you hear the chattering, you know death has come calling…
The Chatterer bares his teeth for a brand new mission. Meet Mark, the young man obsessed with looksmaxxing. When he watches a vintage snuff film seemingly showing The Chatterer's violent creation, Mark becomes obsessed with summoning The Chatterer as an avenging demon.
Witness the rebirth of one of the most popular Cenobites in this transformative one-shot.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9
HELLRAISER: RESURRECTIONS – THE DEEP GOSPEL #1
STORY: TINI HOWARD
ART: JENNA CHA
COVER A: REBECA PUEBLA
The Female Cenobite was dead. Or close to it…until the Engineer found her. The restoration process would be long and painful—oh so painful. But when she rejects the Engineer's plans for her remaking, she's cast down into the harrowing Nidus.
Fans of Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II will love the revival of the classic Cenobite as she embarks on a new path.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 16
HELLRAISER: RESURRECTIONS – HELL'S COUNCIL #1
STORY: NERO VILLAGALLOS O'REILLY
ART: FRANCESCA CIREGIA
COVER A: SUSPIRIA VILCHEZ
Butterball was believed to be dead. But that was just the beginning…
We saw the fall of Butterball at the end of Hellbound: Hellraiser II. Now we'll witness his rise as the wounded Cenobite is taken in by a mysterious do-gooder who slowly nurses him back to health.
The horrors come fast and hard as this terror tale revisits the classic Cenobite.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 23
HELLRAISER: RESURRECTIONS – THE RETURN OF THE PRIEST #1
STORY: SARAH GAILEY
ART: ALESSIO AVALLONE
COVER A: ZACH HOWARD
Uncover the hellbound history of Pinhead, Clive Barker's most infamous creation!
Caught in the sensory deprivation of Middle Hell, Elliot Spencer suffers the worst fate: no feeling at all. When the glory of Leviathan's light finally sears through him, granting him the gift of pain—it's revelatory.
Writer Sarah Gailey explores the ecstatic depths of sensation in this stage-setting one-shot.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 30
NO GODS, NO MASTERS #1
STORY: JULIO ANTA
ART: JACOBY SALCEDO
COVER A: JACOBY SALCEDO
When afternoon detention is interrupted by the sudden and violent emergence of a kaiju, three New York City teenagers with seemingly nothing in common will band together to survive the apocalypse!
Felipe is still getting accustomed to life in New York City, and when a kaiju ravages Manhattan, he'll need the help of two of his classmates to rescue his mom from a wrecked subway station.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2
GASTRONOMIQUE #2
STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT
ART: HELENA MASELLIS
COVER A: HELENA MASELLIS
Past, present, and future collide in the second issue of the new erotic horror tale.
The revolution rages as the streets of Paris run red with blood. Charlotte and Zelie's pursuit of the killer takes a steamy turn as their reignited passions result in a night of lusty reconnection, as well as a vision of their next lead: the Royal Menagerie.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 30
HELLO DARKNESS #25
STORY: ALEJANDRO ARBONA, TINI HOWARD, ROBERT MENEGUS, ROBERT HACK, OLIVIA CUARTERO-BRIGGS
ART: SAVANNA MAYER, JONATHAN MARKS BARAVECCHIA, ROBERT HACK, MARGEAUX PEPOY
COVER A: REBECA PUEBLA
Brace yourself for the 25th issue of the acclaimed horror anthology series Hello Darkness!
Marian herself makes her first return in a four-parter. Then, an outcast arrives at an elite prep school in "HERS," and a father's attempt to cope takes him on a twisted journey in "The Hole."
$5.99 | 48 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 23
MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (2026) #4
STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT
ART: PHILLIP SEVY
COVER A: BALÁM
A double date becomes double trouble for the Pink and Blue Power Rangers!
Kimberly dives headlong back into the dating scene, with Billy as her wingman! Though Kim's excited to put herself out there again, Billy wrestles with some serious self-doubt.
$4.99 | 24 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 23
POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED #3
STORY: JOEY ESPOSITO & KENNY PORTER
ART: ALESSIO ZONNO
COVER A: ALESSIO ZONNO
It's the heist of the century…and it's gonna be Serpenterrific!
Kwan's Seven are on the scene to pull off a high-tech swindle against Broodwing.
$4.99 | 24 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9
POWER RANGERS GREEN #2
STORY: PAUL ALLOR
ART: GUSTAFFO VARGAS
COVER A: TONY HARRIS
Trouble strikes as Tommy and his ragtag crew face a deadly new enemy!
Alpha finds himself in a pickle while Tommy and team are on the road. With pressure at an all-time high, can he live up to the promise of his old self against the raging Red Censer?
$4.99 | 24 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 16
VAMPYRATES! #3
STORY: FRED VAN LENTE
ART: LUCA PIZZARI
COVER A: LUCA PIZZARI
Nira sails straight into new dangers both on and off the VMS Abyss!
Vampire sharks! Ghost typhoons! Giant spiders! Threats abound, and to top it off, a mutiny looms on the horizon.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 16
NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH #5
STORY: SARAH GAILEY
ART: HAINING
COVER A: HAINING
Read the explosive finale of the mind-bending thriller!
Jill's would-be murderer has finally caught up with her. When he demands to be taken to the mysterious Shed Five, it turns out…he might not be wrong?
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9
MINOR ARCANA #18
STORY: JEFF LEMIRE
ART: JEFF LEMIRE & LETIZIA CADONICI
COVER A: JEFF LEMIRE
The truth behind Theresa leaving Limberlost is revealed!
A dreamlike visit to the Liminal Space and Edgewater Hotel drudges up the past. But a secret source of power makes itself known, threatening to topple Theresa's resolve.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2
HELLRAISER OMNIBUS VOL. 1
STORY: CLIVE BARKER, CHRISTOPHER MONFETTE, ANTHONY DIBLASI, ROBB HUMPHREYS, MARK MILLER, BRANDON SEIFERT
ART: LEONARDO MANCO, STEPHEN THOMPSON, JESÚS HERVÁS, JANUSZ ORDON, MICHAEL MONTENAT, IBRAIM ROBERSON, ANDRÉ STAHLSCHMIDT, GIOVANNI P. TIMPANO, MARCIO HENRIQUE, TOM GARCIA
The essential volume for every Hellraiser fan!
Decades after introducing the world to The Hellbound Heart, Clive Barker returns to craft a definitive new chapter. Collects Clive Barker's Hellraiser #1-20 and Hellraiser Annual #1.
$39.99 | 528 pages | Softcover
ON SALE NOVEMBER 24
GO GO POWER RANGERS OMNIBUS
STORY: RYAN PARROTT, SINA GRACE, MARGUERITE BENNETT
ART: DAN MORA, ELEONORA CARLINI, FRANCESCO MORTARINO, DANIEL BAYLISS, EDUARDO FRANCISCO, SIMONA DI GIANFELICE, AND MORE
The ultimate Go Go Power Rangers collection is finally here!
Discover the earliest days of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers right after they became Teenagers With Attitude. Collects Go Go Power Rangers #1-32, Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers #1, and Go Go Power Rangers: Back to School #1.
$69.99 | 864 pages | Softcover
ON SALE NOVEMBER 17
THE EXPANSE: A LITTLE DEATH
STORY: ANDY DIGGLE & WES CHATHAM
ART: FRANCESCO PISA
A deadly new conspiracy awaits the Rocinante in this must-read follow-up to The Expanse: Dragon Tooth series!
Following the fallout of Dragon Tooth, the Rocinante crew is plunged into a deadly conspiracy when an old friend of Amos Burton's reaches out from the shadows.
$29.99 | 128 pages | Softcover
ON SALE NOVEMBER 10
BABY GARFIELD: YEAR OF FIRSTS
STORY: GRACE ELLIS, MICHAEL NORTHROP, STEPHANIE COOKE, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, JORDAN MORRIS, KATIE COOK, BEN CLANTON, ANNIE NISHIDA
ART: ASIA SIMONE, ROB JUSTUS, WHITNEY GARDNER, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, THIEN PHAM, JAY FOSGITT, OLIVIA AMOAH, KAY DAVAULT
Meet the tiny troublemaker before he became the lasagna-loving legend!
Join the sassy but oh-so-adorable baby Garfield in navigating a series of universal "firsts." Brimming with cattitude, this paw-sitively silly graphic novel anthology features eight standalone comics.
$14.99 | 144 pages | Softcover
ON SALE NOVEMBER 3
JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS BOOK ONE
STORY: KELLY THOMPSON
ART: SOPHIE CAMPBELL & EMMA VIECELI
It's showtime, Synergy! Friendship and romance take center stage.
Jerrica Benton and her sisters dream of musical stardom. When they discover their father's secret invention, Jem and the Holograms are born! Collects Jem and the Holograms #1-10, along with bonus B-side content.
$14.99 | 320 pages | Softcover
ON SALE OCTOBER 6
THE WOODS BOOK TWO
STORY: JAMES TYNION IV
ART: MICHAEL DIALYNAS
It's been over one year since the students and faculty of Bay Point Preparatory High School were transported to an ancient, primordial wilderness. Mysterious forces are conspiring to bring it all crashing down. Collects The Woods #13–24.
$16.99 | 304 pages | Softcover
ON SALE NOVEMBER 3
UNCANNY VALLEY COMPLETE COLLECTION
STORY: TONY FLEECS
ART: DAVE WACHTER
Cross dimensions into a fascinating cartoon world with the first-ever complete collection of the Eisner Award–nominated series!
Oliver is different. He has unexplainable, campy powers…and the most outlandish and astonishing is yet to come. Collects Uncanny Valley #1-10.
$29.99 | 256 pages | Softcover
ON SALE NOVEMBER 10