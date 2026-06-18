Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: hellraiser, power rangers, siktc

Exclusive: Boom Studios Official September 2026 Full Solicits #SIKTC50

Boom Studios Official September 2026 Full Solicits leading with Something Is Killing The Children #50 and a bunch of new Hellraiser oneshots

We have the Boom Studios Official September 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations… which is leading with Something Is Killing The Children #50 from James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edra… and it's getting a blind bag. Boom has done blind bags at live events, but not distributed through comic book stores before. There's also a bunch of new Hellraiser oneshots by Mike Costa, Paco Camallonga, Zac Thompson, Gavin Mitchell, Tina Howard, Jenna Cha, Nero Villagallos O'Relly, Francesca Ciregia, Sarah Gaile, Alessio Avallone and the launch of No Gods, No Masters by Julio Anta and Jacoby Salcedo.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #50

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

COVER A: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Jump back into the present-day storyline of Erica Slaughter after the horrifying events of the Tribulation saga!

Erica, completely distraught from her encounter with Cutter and the death of Gabi, is on the run from the Order. In her escape, she turns to a formative place for her: the Valmont Mountain Lodge.

But beyond memories of her past, what and who will Erica find there now awaiting her?

$6.99 | 48 pages

ON SALE OCTOBER 7

HELLRAISER: RESURRECTIONS – NEW WOUNDS #1

STORY: MIKE COSTA

ART: PACO CAMALLONGA

COVER A: MARTIN SIMPSON

A new era of ecstasy and agony begins here for Hellraiser!

The long-awaited return of Hellraiser to comics is finally upon us. In this first one-shot, an investigation into the mysterious Puzzle Box goes sideways, and the gateways to Hell open anew.

From the darkest corners of Rio de Janeiro's criminals to the underbelly of the untouchable elites in Europe, this Alpha issue twists and turns its way through a story that teases and delights right up to its surprising finish.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2

HELLRAISER: RESURRECTIONS – THE ONANISTIC RITUAL #1

STORY: ZAC THOMPSON

ART: GAVIN MITCHELL

COVER A: DAVE KENDALL

When you hear the chattering, you know death has come calling…

The Chatterer bares his teeth for a brand new mission. Meet Mark, the young man obsessed with looksmaxxing. When he watches a vintage snuff film seemingly showing The Chatterer's violent creation, Mark becomes obsessed with summoning The Chatterer as an avenging demon.

Witness the rebirth of one of the most popular Cenobites in this transformative one-shot.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9

HELLRAISER: RESURRECTIONS – THE DEEP GOSPEL #1

STORY: TINI HOWARD

ART: JENNA CHA

COVER A: REBECA PUEBLA

The Female Cenobite was dead. Or close to it…until the Engineer found her. The restoration process would be long and painful—oh so painful. But when she rejects the Engineer's plans for her remaking, she's cast down into the harrowing Nidus.

Fans of Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II will love the revival of the classic Cenobite as she embarks on a new path.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 16

HELLRAISER: RESURRECTIONS – HELL'S COUNCIL #1

STORY: NERO VILLAGALLOS O'REILLY

ART: FRANCESCA CIREGIA

COVER A: SUSPIRIA VILCHEZ

Butterball was believed to be dead. But that was just the beginning…

We saw the fall of Butterball at the end of Hellbound: Hellraiser II. Now we'll witness his rise as the wounded Cenobite is taken in by a mysterious do-gooder who slowly nurses him back to health.

The horrors come fast and hard as this terror tale revisits the classic Cenobite.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 23

HELLRAISER: RESURRECTIONS – THE RETURN OF THE PRIEST #1

STORY: SARAH GAILEY

ART: ALESSIO AVALLONE

COVER A: ZACH HOWARD

Uncover the hellbound history of Pinhead, Clive Barker's most infamous creation!

Caught in the sensory deprivation of Middle Hell, Elliot Spencer suffers the worst fate: no feeling at all. When the glory of Leviathan's light finally sears through him, granting him the gift of pain—it's revelatory.

Writer Sarah Gailey explores the ecstatic depths of sensation in this stage-setting one-shot.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 30

NO GODS, NO MASTERS #1

STORY: JULIO ANTA

ART: JACOBY SALCEDO

COVER A: JACOBY SALCEDO

When afternoon detention is interrupted by the sudden and violent emergence of a kaiju, three New York City teenagers with seemingly nothing in common will band together to survive the apocalypse!

Felipe is still getting accustomed to life in New York City, and when a kaiju ravages Manhattan, he'll need the help of two of his classmates to rescue his mom from a wrecked subway station.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2

GASTRONOMIQUE #2

STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART: HELENA MASELLIS

COVER A: HELENA MASELLIS

Past, present, and future collide in the second issue of the new erotic horror tale.

The revolution rages as the streets of Paris run red with blood. Charlotte and Zelie's pursuit of the killer takes a steamy turn as their reignited passions result in a night of lusty reconnection, as well as a vision of their next lead: the Royal Menagerie.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 30

HELLO DARKNESS #25

STORY: ALEJANDRO ARBONA, TINI HOWARD, ROBERT MENEGUS, ROBERT HACK, OLIVIA CUARTERO-BRIGGS

ART: SAVANNA MAYER, JONATHAN MARKS BARAVECCHIA, ROBERT HACK, MARGEAUX PEPOY

COVER A: REBECA PUEBLA

Brace yourself for the 25th issue of the acclaimed horror anthology series Hello Darkness!

Marian herself makes her first return in a four-parter. Then, an outcast arrives at an elite prep school in "HERS," and a father's attempt to cope takes him on a twisted journey in "The Hole."

$5.99 | 48 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 23

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (2026) #4

STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART: PHILLIP SEVY

COVER A: BALÁM

A double date becomes double trouble for the Pink and Blue Power Rangers!

Kimberly dives headlong back into the dating scene, with Billy as her wingman! Though Kim's excited to put herself out there again, Billy wrestles with some serious self-doubt.

$4.99 | 24 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 23

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED #3

STORY: JOEY ESPOSITO & KENNY PORTER

ART: ALESSIO ZONNO

COVER A: ALESSIO ZONNO

It's the heist of the century…and it's gonna be Serpenterrific!

Kwan's Seven are on the scene to pull off a high-tech swindle against Broodwing.

$4.99 | 24 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9

POWER RANGERS GREEN #2

STORY: PAUL ALLOR

ART: GUSTAFFO VARGAS

COVER A: TONY HARRIS

Trouble strikes as Tommy and his ragtag crew face a deadly new enemy!

Alpha finds himself in a pickle while Tommy and team are on the road. With pressure at an all-time high, can he live up to the promise of his old self against the raging Red Censer?

$4.99 | 24 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 16

VAMPYRATES! #3

STORY: FRED VAN LENTE

ART: LUCA PIZZARI

COVER A: LUCA PIZZARI

Nira sails straight into new dangers both on and off the VMS Abyss!

Vampire sharks! Ghost typhoons! Giant spiders! Threats abound, and to top it off, a mutiny looms on the horizon.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 16

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH #5

STORY: SARAH GAILEY

ART: HAINING

COVER A: HAINING

Read the explosive finale of the mind-bending thriller!

Jill's would-be murderer has finally caught up with her. When he demands to be taken to the mysterious Shed Five, it turns out…he might not be wrong?

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9

MINOR ARCANA #18

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART: JEFF LEMIRE & LETIZIA CADONICI

COVER A: JEFF LEMIRE

The truth behind Theresa leaving Limberlost is revealed!

A dreamlike visit to the Liminal Space and Edgewater Hotel drudges up the past. But a secret source of power makes itself known, threatening to topple Theresa's resolve.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2

HELLRAISER OMNIBUS VOL. 1

STORY: CLIVE BARKER, CHRISTOPHER MONFETTE, ANTHONY DIBLASI, ROBB HUMPHREYS, MARK MILLER, BRANDON SEIFERT

ART: LEONARDO MANCO, STEPHEN THOMPSON, JESÚS HERVÁS, JANUSZ ORDON, MICHAEL MONTENAT, IBRAIM ROBERSON, ANDRÉ STAHLSCHMIDT, GIOVANNI P. TIMPANO, MARCIO HENRIQUE, TOM GARCIA

The essential volume for every Hellraiser fan!

Decades after introducing the world to The Hellbound Heart, Clive Barker returns to craft a definitive new chapter. Collects Clive Barker's Hellraiser #1-20 and Hellraiser Annual #1.

$39.99 | 528 pages | Softcover

ON SALE NOVEMBER 24

GO GO POWER RANGERS OMNIBUS

STORY: RYAN PARROTT, SINA GRACE, MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART: DAN MORA, ELEONORA CARLINI, FRANCESCO MORTARINO, DANIEL BAYLISS, EDUARDO FRANCISCO, SIMONA DI GIANFELICE, AND MORE

The ultimate Go Go Power Rangers collection is finally here!

Discover the earliest days of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers right after they became Teenagers With Attitude. Collects Go Go Power Rangers #1-32, Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers #1, and Go Go Power Rangers: Back to School #1.

$69.99 | 864 pages | Softcover

ON SALE NOVEMBER 17

THE EXPANSE: A LITTLE DEATH

STORY: ANDY DIGGLE & WES CHATHAM

ART: FRANCESCO PISA

A deadly new conspiracy awaits the Rocinante in this must-read follow-up to The Expanse: Dragon Tooth series!

Following the fallout of Dragon Tooth, the Rocinante crew is plunged into a deadly conspiracy when an old friend of Amos Burton's reaches out from the shadows.

$29.99 | 128 pages | Softcover

ON SALE NOVEMBER 10

BABY GARFIELD: YEAR OF FIRSTS

STORY: GRACE ELLIS, MICHAEL NORTHROP, STEPHANIE COOKE, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, JORDAN MORRIS, KATIE COOK, BEN CLANTON, ANNIE NISHIDA

ART: ASIA SIMONE, ROB JUSTUS, WHITNEY GARDNER, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, THIEN PHAM, JAY FOSGITT, OLIVIA AMOAH, KAY DAVAULT

Meet the tiny troublemaker before he became the lasagna-loving legend!

Join the sassy but oh-so-adorable baby Garfield in navigating a series of universal "firsts." Brimming with cattitude, this paw-sitively silly graphic novel anthology features eight standalone comics.

$14.99 | 144 pages | Softcover

ON SALE NOVEMBER 3

JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS BOOK ONE

STORY: KELLY THOMPSON

ART: SOPHIE CAMPBELL & EMMA VIECELI

It's showtime, Synergy! Friendship and romance take center stage.

Jerrica Benton and her sisters dream of musical stardom. When they discover their father's secret invention, Jem and the Holograms are born! Collects Jem and the Holograms #1-10, along with bonus B-side content.

$14.99 | 320 pages | Softcover

ON SALE OCTOBER 6

THE WOODS BOOK TWO

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: MICHAEL DIALYNAS

It's been over one year since the students and faculty of Bay Point Preparatory High School were transported to an ancient, primordial wilderness. Mysterious forces are conspiring to bring it all crashing down. Collects The Woods #13–24.

$16.99 | 304 pages | Softcover

ON SALE NOVEMBER 3

UNCANNY VALLEY COMPLETE COLLECTION

STORY: TONY FLEECS

ART: DAVE WACHTER

Cross dimensions into a fascinating cartoon world with the first-ever complete collection of the Eisner Award–nominated series!

Oliver is different. He has unexplainable, campy powers…and the most outlandish and astonishing is yet to come. Collects Uncanny Valley #1-10.

$29.99 | 256 pages | Softcover

ON SALE NOVEMBER 10

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