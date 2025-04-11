Pokemon Horror Parody T.A.M.A. From Panick Comics in August 2025

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Panick, TAMA

Pokemon horror satire T.A.M.A. from Panick in August, by Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko, Daniel HDR and a 1:10 Tony Fleecs incentive variant

New comic book publisher Panick, who launched at San Diego Comic-Con last year, is lining up the launch of their first series, the Pokemon horror satire T.A.M.A. launching in August 2025 through Lunar via the Massive Indies program, Universal Distribution in Canada, and whatever Diamond looks like then. And Bleeding Cool has the official incentive cover art for T.A.M.A. #1, set to hit comic shops on the 6th of August, featuring artwork by Stray Dogs and Feral co-creator Tony Fleecs.

TAMA #1

ADAM SCHLAGMAN & DOUG PASKO Writers & Creators

DANIEL HDR Artist

PETER PANTAZIS Colorist

PATRICK BROSSEAU Letterer

DUSTIN NGUYEN Cover A TONY FLEECS Cover B

Virtual pets. We all had 'em. Then one day we grew bored. We stopped feeding and caring for those creatures that only wanted our love. What would happen if, after years of neglect, your long forgotten virtual pet returned for revenge? Struggling with his own loneliness, a grieving teen, KIT, discovers a defunct virtual pet system, finding the companionship he desperately seeks in TAMA. But when mysterious and gruesome tragedies begin to pile up around him, the boy wonders if his digital furry friend could somehow be the "virtual" common denominator. How far are both the kid and creature willing to go to seek attention, and how many will be hurt by this deadly beast that can somehow interact with the real world? T.A.M.A. mixes the nostalgia of virtual pets with the generational phenomenon of Pokemon in this character-centered horror romp guaranteed to make you wanna kill 'em all!

"Built by a collective of seasoned veterans from the comic and entertainment worlds, PANICK Entertainment aims to shake-up traditional horror genre storytelling with its bold, original titles and fearless narrative voice. T.A.M.A.—the story of a virtual pet with a deadly agenda—is penned by PANICK founders Adam Schlagman (Flashpoint: Abin Sur, Batman: The Brave & the Bold, former DC editor on Blackest Night) and Doug Pasko (CW's The Outpost, Mythica), with art by Daniel HDR (Masters of the Universe). It's one of three debut titles anchoring PANICK's inaugural publishing slate, launching in comic shops nationwide this year. Blending childhood nostalgia with creeping horror, T.A.M.A. asks a chilling question familiar to anyone who's ever forgotten an old toy: what if that neglected digital pet came back… and it wasn't happy? The story follows Kit, a teen grappling with grief and isolation, who stumbles across an outdated virtual pet system and unexpectedly finds emotional solace in a creature named Tama. But when disturbing, unexplained deaths begin occurring around him, Kit starts to wonder: is his newfound companion more than just a comforting pixelated pal? What begins as a connection between boy and beast soon spirals into something far more sinister, as the boundaries between digital and real-world violence begin to blur. Series co-creator Schlagman drew inspiration for this incentive variant cover from one of his own childhood obsessions – the Nintendo Game Boy Pokemon games from the 1990s. "I've always been a massive fan of Pokémon. From the animated series to the video games to the card game, I've tried to catch 'em all. And now I get to share that joy with my kid, who's a pokémon fanatic in his own right. So how could we not pay homage to the multi-generational phenomenon?" And that brought one specific name to the PANICK team's wish list – the extraordinary Tony Fleecs, currently riding high with Image Comics' FERAL."The gang from PANICK was looking for someone to do a mix of adorable and frightening on these T.A.M.A. covers", says Fleecs, adding, "and… that's kind of my specialty."