PopCultivator Launches As Crowdfunded Fan-Owned Comic Book Studio

PopCultivator, a new comic book studio launched a public offering today through equity crowdfunding platform, WeFunder, where investors can buy in from $100 up. And the executive team have some familiar names.

Josh Blaylock , Chief Creative & Executive Officer, and owner/publisher of Devil's Due Comics.

They state that they have a "mission to create a library of diverse comic content whereby the fans can share in the rewards by owning a piece of the company, and thereby part of the intellectual property it controls. PopCultivator is working with several publishers, licensees and manufacturers as it develops new comics."

"The company will use a combination of original work-for-hire development, for comics it owns outright, as well as collaborations with talent for creator-owned content. Deciding the best publishing solution and partner for each property on a case-by-case basis."

Mark Powers and Josh Blaylock most recently crowdfunded a comic book series, The Encoded on Kickstarter, due to start shipping out in January. They have currently raised $33,167 of a minimum $50,000 goal.