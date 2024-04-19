Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: david baillie, portsmouth, portsmouth comic con

Portsmouth Comic Con To Run A Comic Book Talent Search In May

Portsmouth Comic Con is being held on the 11th and 12th of May with David Baillie running a Talent Search for prospective comic book creators

Article Summary Portsmouth Comic Con Talent Search for new comic creators, led by David Baillie.

Event includes portfolio review with top industry experts from Marvel, DC, and more.

Submit a comic page by May 9th to win passes, swag, and signed comics.

No AI creations allowed; use digital or analog tools for work completed in 2023.

Portsmouth Comic Con is being held on the 11th and 12th of May at the Portsmouth Guildhall, with the comic book-specific side being run by 2000AD and Vertigo writer Comic Con Artistic Lead David Baillie. And this year that includes a Portsmouth Comic Con Talent Search for prospective comic book creators.

"Since I was old enough to hold a pencil, I've always wanted to make comics and I remember how impossible that seemed when I was a kid," says David Baillie. "One of the best things about comic conventions is that they bring together a whole bunch of people who create comics, all into one place. Any kid walking around Artists Alley will see example after example of people who are making comics, right now, with passion and skill – and doing it really well."

Participants are requested to draw a single comic book page (just not a splash page) and is open to all. Winners will receive guest passes for themselves, and their friends or family, for next year's convention in 2025 as well as Portsmouth Comic Con swag, and signed comics from our Artist Alley guests. And they also promise a prise of a one-to-one portfolio review with at least one of our expert guests "writers, artists and editors who have worked for Marvel, DC, Lucasfilm and in the Star Wars Universe." Bleeding Cool understands that will likely include Michael Siglain from LucasFilm Publishing is flying over from the States to the show. Other guests who might be up for this include Tini Howard, Jordan Thomas, Cian Tormey, Roger Langridge, Russell Walks, Troy Alders, Alison Sampson, Gary Erskine, Phil Buckenham, Ant Williams, Andy Fanton, Russell Mark Olson, John Freeman, Cavan Scott, George Mann, Rachael Stott, Paul Fry, Nick Brokenshire, and Laura Howell,

Entrats should scan or photograph their page and send it to portsmouthcomiccontalentsearch@gmail.com. No AI, obviously. Any other tools, analogue or digital are fine, and the page must have been completed this year. Thge deadline is midnight GMT on the 9th of May.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!