Post Malone Advertises Free Comic Book Day For Big Rig & Vault Comics

Post Malone advertises Free Comic Book Day for his new comic book Big Rig coming out from Vault Comics for the 3rd of May

"Big Rig" features a demon-fighting trucker and is co-written with Adrian Wassel and Nathan Gooden.

Vault Comics plans a May 2025 comic release, with a film adaptation in development with Platinum Dunes.

Comic book pre-orders begin in May, shipping in October, with a retail launch in early 2026.

Once upon a time, I got Kevin Smith to do a Free Comic Book Day ad. Sadly, it has been lost to the midst of time, a dead laptop and YouTube copyright strikes. Hopefully, that won't occur with the latest, with musician Post Malone advertising the Free Comic Book Day version of his upcoming comic from Vault Comics, Big Rig, co-written with Vault Comics co-founder Adrian Wassel, and drawn by Barbaric co-creator and Dark Knights of Steel artist Nathan Gooden. Big Rig has been created by Post Malone alongside Platinum Dunes production company owned by producers Michael Bay and Brad Fuller.

THEY PRAYED FOR A MIRACLE. THEY GOT 25 TONS AND 18 WHEELS OF HOLY WEAPON. BIG RIG, created by Post Malone. The Dark Ages…Demon hordes plague Europe as Hell invades Earth. The Six Petals, a secret sect of The Knights Templar, are in desperate need of a means to drive back the scourge and turn the tide of the onslaught. What crashes to earth is The Rig, a fully loaded tractor trailer. In the aftermath of its arrival, the only man left standing is an enigmatic former priest excommunicated from The Six Petals. He will become Trucker and lead the fight against Hell behind the wheel of a demon-slaying machine.

"Free Comic Book Day is the world's largest comic book related event, so it only makes sense that our 2025 event will feature one of the world's biggest rock stars, the inimitable Post Malone," said Joe Field, Free Comic Book Day Founder and owner of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, CA. "Post Fans, welcome to comics' biggest party happening at your local comic shop on May 3, 2025!"

"It doesn't get more epic than this. We get to share an incredible comic from one of the world's most iconic stars with millions of fans as part of the world's biggest comic book event," said Vault CEO, Damian Wassel. "I can't wait for you all to get a glimpse of BIG RIG. It's gonna blow you away. Mark your calendars for May 3, 2025."

Vault Comics will launch the story as a limited single issue series, with direct-to-consumer editions of the graphic novel available for pre-order beginning in May, and shipping in October, and a retail release in early 2026. Meanwhile, Post Malone, Platinum Dunes, and Vault will concurrently develop a feature film adaptation of the story.

