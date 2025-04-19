Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: peach momoko, Post Malone

Post Malone's Big Rig #1 Launches in Vault Comics July 2025 Solicits

Post Malone’s Big Rig #1 launches in Vault Comics July 2025 solicits with a 1 in 10,000 Peach Momoko variant cover

Vault Comics has their July 2025 solicits and solicitations, launching Post Malone's Big Rig by Post Malone, Adrian Wassel and Nathan Gooden, with a special retailer variant cover bundle box promotion, including a 1:1000 Peach Momoko cover and a 1:10,000 version as well. And an advance solicit for Muddy Waters Too by Reggie Noble, Ben Katzner and Geo Gant.

POST MALONE'S BIG RIG #1

Vault Comics | Visions

Writers: Post Malone, Adrian Wassel

Artist: Nathan Gooden

Colors: Der-Shing Helmer

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Cover by: Gooden & Helmer

Black & White | 48 Pages | $9.99

New Series! A Special Double-Sized Issue

THE DARK AGES… AS HELL INVADES EARTH. The Six Petals, a secret sect of the Knights Templar, are in desperate need to scourge and drive back the tide of the onslaught. What crashes to Earth is the Big Rig, a fully loaded tractor trailer. In the aftermath of its arrival, the only man left standing is an enigmatic former priest excommunicated from the Six Petals. He will become trucker and lead the fight against Hell behind the wheel of a demon-slaying machine.

POST MALONE'S BIG RIG LIMITED VARIANT BUNDLE BOX

Vault Comics | Visions

Limited to 1,000 Copies | 48 Pages | BW | $59.99

Includes a Custom Big Rig Bundle Box

Covers by:

Maria Wolf (Guaranteed)

Corin Howell (1 in 10 – Guaranteed)

Darick Robertson (1 in 100)

Peach Momoko (1 in 1,000)

Peach Momoko (1 in 10,000)

Bundle Box Contents: 10 #1 Issues!

Rare Cargo Bundle-Exclusive Variants! Each bundle has the chance of containing any number of the 5 different limited variants, including a hyper-rare, 1-in-10,000 Peach Momoko Diamond Edition variant. Variants will be mixed into bundles at random, per ratio. Each issue will come pre-bagged and boarded, and collected into a single, custom-designed, tamper-evident box.

ONLY AVAILABLE TO RETAILERS – GET BEHIND THE WHEEL!

REDMAN'S MUDDY WATERS TOO OGN

Vault Comics | Visions

Writers: Reggie Noble, Ben Katzner

Artist: Geo Gant

Colors: Fred C. Stresing

Letterer: Andworld

Cover by: Geo Gant

Full Color | 128 Pages | $19.99

Advanced Solicit

FROM LEGENDARY RAPPER REDMAN! Doc has invented mud, soil so special that when the right music is played, it allows plants to grow at hyper-speed. Doc knows mud can save the world, helping to feed everyone… BUT, more important, it'll grow a bunch of super potent weed. Too bad his mud has been stolen. Now it's up to Doc and his crew to get the invention back, as they cross paths with angry girlfriends, the world's worst case of gingivitis, and Doc's one true weakness…perfectly pedicured toes.

MONEY SHOT: BIG BANG #3

Vault Comics | Visions

Writers: Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt

Artist: Garth Graham

Colorist: Kurt Michael Russell

Letterer: Crank!

Cover by: Garth Graham

Full Color | 24 Pages | $4.99

Previously Solicited

THE BIG BANG CONTINUES! The XXX-plorers are in retreat and heading back to the place where it all began: the planet Dry Reef. But how can they change the future if they keep repeating the mistakes of the past? And what if the only way to stay together…is to break up the band? PLUS! THE ORIGINS OF THE SPEARMINT RHINOS!

GOOBERS COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Vault Comics | Visions

Writers: Cody Ziglar, Ryan Lee

Artist: Ryan Lee

Colors: Kurt Michael Russell

Letterer: Andworld

Cover by: Ryan Lee

Full Color | 128 Pages | $19.99

Previously Solicited

"GREAT!" – AIPT FROM SUPERSTARS CODY ZIGLAR & RYAN LEE Clayton Lowe is headed back to his small southern hometown, despite his best efforts to leave it in the rearview mirror. Clay's new friends from grad school are about to meet his old friends from high school and discover that something may have finally changed in the town where nothing ever changes: pine cove is ground zero for an infestation of body-snatching alien-bugs. Time to bury the past.

LILITH COMPLETE VOL. 1 TPB

Vault Comics | Visions

Writer: Corin Howell

Artist: Corin Howell

Colors: Warnia Sahadewa

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Cover by: Corin Howell

Full Color | 144 Pages | $19.99

Previously Solicited

"ENTHRALLING!" – 3 MILLION YEARS CORIN HOWELL'S DEVILISHLY DELICIOUS DEMON Lilith is an immortal who's been banished from her home, a dimensional plane suspiciously similar to mankind's idea of Hell. She's been posing as a model on Earth while secretly preying on humans… that is, until she runs into Penelope, a sweet bookstore owner with a tome that might hold the secret to returning Lilith to her dimension. If the mismatched pair doesn't end up falling in love first!

DEF LEPPARD'S HYSTERIA OGN

Vault Comics | Visions

Writers: Phil Collen, Eliot Rahal

Artist: Alex Schlitz

Colors: Fabi Marques

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Cover by: Schlitz & Cahoon

Full Color | 132 Pages | $24.99

Previously Solicited

DEF LEPPARD'S HYSTERIA, THE GRAPHIC NOVEL! FEATURING NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD MUSIC FROM DARKSIDE, HYSTERIA TELLS THE STORY OF THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS GUITAR. WHEN FOZ, THE FRONTWOMAN OF INDIE BAND DARKSIDE, INHERITS HER FATHER'S ESTATE, IT COMES WITH A GUITAR SHE HALF-REMEMBERS FROM HER CHILDHOOD, THE GUITAR SPEAKS TO HER, PROMISING FAME AND SUCCESS. SOON IT DELIVERS. BUT WHEN DARKSIDE'S EQUIPMENT IS STOLEN AT A MASSIVE MUSIC VENUE, JUST BEFORE THEY TAKE THE STAGE WITH DEF LEPPARD, FOZ GOES ON THE WARPATH TO GET IT BACK. A KNUCKLE-DUSTING RAMPAGE ENSUES, AND THE GUITAR'S TRUE HISTORY IS REVEALED.

