Peter Parker Love Life in Zeb Wells' Amazing Spider-Man #55 (Spoilers)

The Love Life Of Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #55 by Zeb Wells and Emilio Laiso, published by Marvel Comics this week

Article Summary Peter Parker avoids becoming Spider-Man to tackle a supervillain conflict as Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #55.

New love interest Shay Marken, a nurse at the Ravencroft Institute, awaits Peter in a higher-class venue.

Questions arise about the impact on Mary Jane, Felicia Hardy, and Spider-Man's overall happiness.

Zeb Wells' writing emphasizes Peter Parker's complex love life and the never-ending balance of his dual identity.

Zeb Wells doesn't half get it in the neck from certain Amazing Spider-Man comic book fans. But then, that was the same with previews Spider-Man comic book writers Dan Slott and Nick Spencer, who also somehow didn't manage to get Peter Parker and Mary Jane back together as a married couple. Zeb Wells also committed the sin of, in the new Deadpool And Wolverine movie, which he co-wrote, of having Wade and Vanessa also split up, though there is at least a little something at the end. This was all exacerbated by his own personal life being splashed across the tabloids and people trying to draw parallels. It has also been said that the trick to writing Spider-Man is to never let him be happy as Spider-Man and as Peter Parker, you have to pick one. Well, this week's Amazing Spider-Man #55 finds a new way to do that. And yes, there are spoilers, getting more spoilery as we go down.

With Peter Parker choosing not to jump into the Spider-Suit for one time in his life, and try to solve the supervillain battle preventing him from seeing Shay, as… well, Peter Parker. And maybe getting a little empathy from his foes who don't recognise him outside of the webs. And Shay Marken, a nurse at the Ravencroft Institute, who has been set up for this role in recent months, it seems, and it waiting somewhere considerably higher class than the Marvel version of Chuck-E-Cheese.

Can he? Will he? What does this mean for Mary Jane? Or Felicia Hardy? Or Zeb Wells? Or his Parker Luck? Click here if you really, really want to know the big spoilers… your call. Poor bloody waiter…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240792

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) John Romita Jr.

The last arc nearly killed Spider-Man (others weren't so lucky). Peter hopes to take a breath but gets a new challenge to face in this, the 949th legacy issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! This is the last domino to fall as we head into our next big centennial!

Rated T In Shops: Aug 14, 2024SRP: $4.99

