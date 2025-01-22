Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: boob window, power girl

Power Girl Gets Her New Boob Window In The Shape Of Superman's Shield

Power Girl Gets Her New Boob Window In The Shape Of Superman's Shield in Power Girl #17 by Leah Williams and David Baldeon (Spoilers)

Article Summary Power Girl returns with a new costume merging vintage and fresh designs, embracing her iconic "boob window."

Initially drawn by Wally Wood, the character's look has evolved, echoing confidence and search for identity.

Power Girl's history is marked by numerous costume changes, reflecting shifts in her character's portrayal.

In Power Girl #17, the outfit boasts Superman's shield shape, marking a bold move in her comic book narrative.

Power Girl, also known as Kara Zor-L and Karen Starr, made her first appearance in All-Star Comics #58 in 1976 as the cousin of Superman from Earth-Two, stranded in the main DC Comics universe. Power Girl's co-creator Wally Wood's artwork showed her as relatively busty but otherwise, her figure and build conformed in appearance to other contemporary comic book women.

Over time that would no longer be the case, and the keyhole cut-out opening in the chest of her costume grew and grew. Later, Power Girl writer Jimmy Palmiotti stated, "When the character was created, Wally Wood was the artist that drew Power Girl, and he was convinced that the editors were not paying attention to anything he did. So, his inker said, "Every issue, I'm going to draw the tits bigger until they notice it. It took about seven or eight issues before anyone was like, "Hey, what's with the tits?" And that's where they stopped. True story."

A number of stories showed the costume as representative of a confident, extroverted woman. However, later it would be portrayed as showing someone with something missing, searching for an identity. The New 52 reboot took away that aspect of the costume entirely before reverting a couple of years in.

But shortly afterwards, she then adopted the Superman chest symbol instead.

Before it was decided that a return to the original for DC Rebirth and Infinite Frontier was necessary.

And the new series seems to have celebrated that return to the classic look as only Power Girl knows how.

But in today's Power Girl #17 from DC Comics by the Krakoan X-Factor team of Leah Williams and David Baldeon, we have been promised a new look. something that combines a number of these previous takes,

Pulling out an old costume that is also a new costume. But how could it be? It turns out it's the one that has a Superman shield on it…

Just without the shield. And this is the new look for Power Girl going forward…

Power Girl #17 by Leah Williams and David Baldeon is published today from DC Comics.

POWER GIRL #17 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Yanick Paquette

A NEW START, A NEW LOOK! Power Girl and her friends are the new owners of the Daily Star building, with plans to bring back its former glory. But their renovation disturbs a squatter living on the property–one who's not afraid to seize full control for himself. Luckily, Power Girl's ready for a fight–with a new look! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/22/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!