Power Rangers Won't Die with Dignity in Mighty Morphin #20 Preview

Mighty Morphin #20 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios next week, sure to please all the powerbronies out there (that's the colloquial term for hardcore fans of the Power Rangers). BOOM! has released a preview of the issue, along with a press release full of helpful SEO-friendly text to copy and past from.

BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), revealed a first look at MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 (LEGACY #94), continuing the brand new story arc from highly acclaimed new writer Mat Groom (Ultraman), artist Moisés Hidalgo (Dark Blood), colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, as the Power Rangers struggle to build a brand new team to face down new enemies and an uncertain future, in conjunction with the Mighty Morphin series CHARGE TO 100, available in June 2022. Back in the Lion Galaxy, the Ranger's plan to acquire the Command Center takes a dire turn, but help arrives from an unexpected source! Back on Earth, the battle against King Aradon rages on—and not in the Rangers' favor. Can Rocky's resilience carry them through, even with Zordon's absence? MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 (LEGACY #94) features main cover art by acclaimed illustrator InHyuk Lee (Seven Secrets), and variant cover art by fan-favorite artists Eleonora Carlini (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Bon Bernardo (Power Rangers Universe), and Raúl Allén (Dune: The Graphic Novel).

Check out the preview below. Mighty Morphin #20 is in stores Wednesday, June 8th.

MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 CVR A LEE

APR220645

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

Tommy and Aisha feel out of place and in over their heads back in the Lion Galaxy, but against all odds, Billy finds them some help from an extremely unexpected source! Back on Earth, the battle against King Aradon rages on-and not in the Rangers' favor. Matt, Adam, Kim, and the others face overwhelming odds as the situation grows increasingly dire. Can Rocky's resilience carry them through, even with Zordon's absence?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: $3.99