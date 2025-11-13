Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Jordan Morris, predator, Roland Boschi

Predator: Bloodshed Series Launches In February 2026

Predator: Bloodshed Series Launches In February 2026 from Jordan Morris and Roland Boschi

Article Summary Predator: Bloodshed is a five-issue Marvel series launching February 2026, by Jordan Morris and Roland Boschi

An underground martial arts tournament gets deadly when a Predator enters the ring to hunt Earth's fiercest fighters

The series combines Predator action with martial arts, inspired by classic fighting games and brutal movies

Follows Morris's debut in Predator: Black, White & Blood and builds on recent Predator comic releases

Predator: Bloodshed is a five-issue limited series by Jordan Morris and Roland Boschi, being published by Marvel Comics, launching in February 2026.

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #1 (OF 5)

Written by JORDAN MORRIS

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 2/25

In the near future, Earth's fiercest fighters have gathered for an underground martial arts tournament organized by a shadowy organization. But all hell breaks loose when an unexpected combatant enters the ring: an alien PREDATOR! Now the champions are battling not just for the grand prize, but for their very lives! Can a disparate group of competitors band together in time to survive the extraterrestrial hunter? Choose your fighter, place your bets and brace yourselves for a bloody tournament unlike any other!

Jordan Morris made his Marvel debut earlier this year in Predator: Black, White & Blood, and Roland Boschi is currently working on Rogue Storm. Taking place in the world of underground fighting, the new chapter introduces a group of deadly fighters who must put their rivalries aside and band together when a Yautja enters the ring.

"Getting to be part of Predator: Black White and Blood was such an honor," Morris shared. "The Yaujta is one of the coolest characters in pop culture history and I can't believe the good folks at Marvel are letting us tell another longer, crazier, bloodier story in this awesome universe!"

"As a lifelong fan of the Predator franchise, I know that the Yaujta love testing themselves with new challenges," he explained. "I figured an underground martial arts tournament where Earth's strongest fighters gather under one roof to wail on each other would be an ideal challenge for the galaxy's greatest hunter. I grew up on fighting video games and martial arts movies, so I am of the opinion that an underground fighting tournament is the coolest setting there is. I am so excited for folks to see the Yaujta absolutely wreck shop!"

"I've been a fan of Predator since the original film," Boschi said. "The iconic threat in a hostile nature, the hunters becoming the hunted, overwhelmed by gruesome attacks… And the explosions! Now blend it with a rough MMA tournament, I know it's gonna be a thrill!"

"I'm such a fan of Roland Boschi and can't wait for folks to see his take on the Yaujta," Morris added. "His fight scenes always go HARD so readers are in for some totally gorgeous carnage!"And this all follows Predator: Badlands #1 by Ethan Sacks and Elvin Ching, the official prequel one-shot to the film, and Predator Kills the Marvel Universe, the crossover series pitting Predator against Marvel's heroes written by Benjamin Percy with art by Marcelo Ferreira.

