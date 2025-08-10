Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: predator

Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #1 Preview: Humanity Betrayed

A Predator King armed with vibranium tech hunts Marvel's finest in Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #1 - but who's the mysterious human ally?

Article Summary Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #1 launches August 13th, featuring a Predator King with vibranium tech.

Marvel’s greatest heroes become prey as a Predator invasion, armed with a mysterious human ally, begins.

Readers can expect epic battles, shocking betrayals, and humanity's fate in the Predator's deadly crosshairs.

A PREDATOR KING. A VIBRANIUM ARSENAL. AN ALL-OUT INVASION! It's the bloody kickoff to an epic battle between the Predators and Marvel's heroes! A Predator King, emboldened by a new vibranium arsenal and aided by a surprising human ally, launches an all-out invasion of Earth, claiming the planet as hunting preserve! You'll need to read to see just who – if anyone – will survive and to witness some shocking twists and turns as the entire Marvel Universe finds itself in the Predator's tri-laser crosshairs!

Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #1

by Benjamin Percy & Marcelo Ferreira, cover by Leinil Yu

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 13, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621259000111

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960621259000116 – PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 INHYUK LEE VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621259000117 – PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621259000121 – PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 MICHELE BANDINI FOIL VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621259000131 – PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621259000141 – PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 DAN PANOSIAN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621259000151 – PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 CORY SMITH HUNTING THE HUNTERS VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

