Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, damian wayne, dc vs vampires

Preview: DC Vs Vampires: World War V, Damian Wayne Breaking The Truce

DC Comics has a new DC Vs Vampires series launching next week,World War V by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt.

Article Summary DC Comics introduces a thrilling new series: DC Vs Vampires: World War V by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt.

Damian Wayne disrupts the truce between Oliver Queen and Barbara Gordon, escalating the battle against vampires.

Green Arrow faces a dilemma: fight alongside Damian or sacrifice him to maintain peace with vampire queen Barbara Gordon.

The conflict intensifies as humans and vampires clash, with Damian Wayne's fate hinging on a Dark Knight's intervention.

Say, Marvel Comics readers, now that Blood Hunt is over and everyone apart from Miles Morales has gone back to normal, are you missing your superhero vampire action? DC Comics has a new DC Vs Vampires series launching next week and are running the current preview… for World War V by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt, with Damian Wayne leading the fight against the vampires and breaking the truce agreed between stakeholder Oliver Queen and Barbara Gordon, a true Batgirl now…

DC VS VAMPIRES WORLD WAR V #1 (OF 12) CVR A OTTO SCHMIDT

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

THE SMASH-HIT SERIES RETURNS! It's the dead of winter, and any hope for a fragile truce between the Green Arrow-led human heroes and vampire queen Barbara Gordon's army has been dashed by Damian Wayne and his guerrilla fighters. He's the only one fighting back against the bloodthirsty hordes, leaving Green Arrow with a choice: Does he stand and fight or sacrifice the boy in the name of peace? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

DC VS VAMPIRES WORLD WAR V #2 (OF 12) CVR A OTTO SCHMIDT

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

HOW LONG CAN THE PEACE BETWEEN VAMPIRES AND HEROES LAST? The peace between vampires and heroes is wearing thin. Lois Lane will try and negotiate a way to maintain a truce, but with Damian's relentless attacks on the vampire queen and her armies, the only thing that might be able to bring them together is a…Miracle. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024

DC VS VAMPIRES WORLD WAR V #3 (OF 12) CVR A OTTO SCHMIDT

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Tyler Boss (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

The war between vampires and heroes rages on with bloody casualties on all sides, but Damian Wayne, the vampire with the mind of a human, remains the most desired prize in the fray. Both Green Arrow and the vampire army seek to put him down for good, and it's starting to look like Damian's days are numbered…until a Dark Knight emerges from the shadows and offers unexpected salvation! And in a backup story written and illustrated by Tyler Boss, everyone's favorite interdimensional imp, Bat-Mite, pops into our universe…only to learn the sad fate of his Bat idol. There's other heroes to worship, though, right?…right? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!