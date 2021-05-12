Preview: School For Extraterrestrial Girls Gets A New Story For FCBD

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including a look at the Papercutz' graphic novel School For Extraterrestrial Girls with an original story by Jeremy Whitley and Jamie Noguchi.

FCBD 2021 SCHOOL FOR EXTRATERRESTRIAL GIRLS

PAPERCUTZ

APR210035

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A/CA) Jamie Noguchi

Jeremy Whitley (Princeless, My Little Pony) and Jamie Noguchi (Yellow Peril) return for another semester at The School for Extraterrestrial Girls. When secret government operatives discover young aliens hidden amongst us, they offer the teen illegal aliens a choice: deportation back to their homeworld or attend a special school that will help them fit in on Earth. For Tara Smith, life has gotten really complicated. Still recovering from discovering that she is from an alien reptilian race and her life up until recently was a big lie; dealing her feelings for her best friend, Misako; and adjusting to her recently revealed fire powers; all while her school is forced to relocate to an all (alien) boys school. Located on a hidden island in the Arctic north, the new campus has a mysteriously warm summer climate, a beautiful lake, and dozens of sinister mysteries (not to mention strange boys)! Romance, magic, self-discovery, and near-death experiences are all part of a regular school day at the displaced School for Extraterrestrial Girls. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen In Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021!