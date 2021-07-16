Preview Walking Dead Screenwriter LaToya Morgan's Dark Blood #1

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios will launch a new series next week: Dark Blood, by LaToya Morgan and Walt Barna. The first issue has already sold out and gone back for second printing, but you can still pick up a copy of Dark Blood #1 at your local comic shop on Wednesday. But first, a preview…

DARK BLOOD #1 (OF 6) CVR A DE LANDRO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210943

MAY210944 – DARK BLOOD #1 (OF 6) CVR B BA – $3.99

(W) LaToya Morgan (A) Walt Barna (CA) Valentine De Landro

What if you were given the power to change the course of history?

Alabama, 1955. Avery Aldridge is an ordinary young Black man. A decorated World War II veteran, Avery provides for his wife and daughter.

But wounds of the past have a way of coming back, and Avery Aldridge will soon discover he is anything but ordinary…

After a run-in awakens strange new abilities, Avery's about to become more powerful than he could have ever dared to dream… in a country and society that never wanted him to have any power.

A bold, evocative genre-bending saga by screenwriter LaToya Morgan (AMC's The Walking Dead, Into The Badlands) and rising star artist Walt Barna (The Osiris Path) perfect for fans of Department of Truth and Bitter Root!

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99