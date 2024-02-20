Princess Gwenevere And The Jewel Riders in Mad Cave May 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Jordie Bellaire, Koi Carreon, mad cave, May 2024, Princess Gwenevere And The Jewel Riders, Sarah Davidson

The original graphic novel Princess Gwenevere And The Jewel Riders Volume 1 by Jordie Bellaire, Koi Carreon, Sarah Davidson and Chas! Pangburn launches in Mad Cave Studios' May 2024 solicits and solicitations alongside launches for Sanction #1 by Ray Fawkes and Antonio Fuso, Mugshots #1 by Jordan Thomas and Chris Matthews, the Attaboy graphic novel by Tony McMillen , alongside more Love Me: A Romance Story, Morning Star, Nottingham, When The Blood Has Drie, The Devil That Wears My Face and collections for Deer Editor and Edenfrost.

PRINCESS GWENEVERE AND THE JEWEL RIDERS— ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL, VOL. 1

AUTHOR: JORDIE BELLAIRE

ARTIST: KOI CARREON

COLORIST: SARAH DAVIDSON

LETTERER: CHAS! PANGBURN

Join Gwenevere, the princess of Avalon and wielder of the Sun Stone, and her friends, Fallon and Tamara, on a quest to keep Avalon safe as enchanted Jewel Riders. While the girls remain friends, things are not as they once were. Gwenevere—once the leader of the Jewel Riders—has had to take a step back from being a Jewel Rider in order to step into a new role as the future queen. When Merlin begins acting oddly, it's a sign that evil Wild Magic has returned to the kingdom—and so has a foe the Jewel Riders thought they'd once vanquished. With her kingdom, friends, and magic on the line, Gwenevere must choose between the life she loves and knows as a Jewel Rider and her newfound duties. Come join our circle of friends on an enchanted, new adventure for Young Adult readers! TOGETHER AS FRIENDS, WE'LL GET THROUGH IT ALL! RELEASE DATE MAY 29, 2024 FOC DATE: APRIL 28, 2024 PAGES: 120 FULL COLOR $14.99 YOUNG ADULT

ATTABOY GN

(W/A/CA) Tony McMillen



"There's a video game from when I was a kid that no one else seems to remember." Attaboy is an action-adventure comic disguised as an illustrated instructional booklet for a video game. The "byte"-sized hero is forced to avenge the destruction of his father and creator, Dr. Atta, by the sinister rebellious mechazoid Motherboard. However, the turn of each page unravels a much deeper story of pixelated thoughts, real world references, and heartbreaking truths. Retail: $17.99 In-Store Date: 5/29/2024

SANCTION #1 (OF 5) CVR B RAY FAWKES VAR (MR)

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Ray Fawkes

Leningrad, 1987. When a woman's corpse is discovered on New Year's Day, a hungover Detective Pavel Smirnoff hands off the case to his partner, Detective Boris Dimitrovich, hoping he'll close it without fuss. Instead, Dimitrovich uncovers a connection to an old, unsolved crime, dragging them both into an investigation that puts their careers – and possibly their lives – at risk. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/15/2024



LOVE ME #2 (OF 4) A ROMANCE STORY

(W) Francesca Perillo (A/CA) Stefano Cardoselli

It was love at first sight…or at least it was for JoJo, but Gilda never showed up for their date. JoJo is a robot, but he does have feelings, and his heart has been broken. However, JoJo has received a call from a very distressed Gilda but their conversation was cut short…something horrible has happened to her, and JoJo has made it his mission to find her. Don't worry, Gilda, JoJo is on the case! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/29/2024

MORNING STAR #2 (OF 5)

(W) Tim Daniel, DB Andry (A/CA) Marco Finnegan

Young Charlie Garrett has vanished into the Kootenai Forest. Together with her teen daughter Marabeth, Jolene Garrett launches a frantic search through the surrounding Montana wilderness to find her missing boy. There's only one thing more powerful than grief and that's a mother's will to protect her children, a will fueled by the loss of her husband and fortified by the gleaming blade of her ax. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/8/2024

MUGSHOTS #1 (OF 4) CVR A CHRIS MATTHEWS (MR)

(W) Jordan Thomas (A/CA) Chris Matthews

Brighton, UK. 2008. The kidnapping of a young woman sets in motion a chain of events that will set con artists, gangsters, killers and corrupt police on a collision course in this tale of family trauma, betrayal, murder and revenge that threatens to bring the city's whole underworld down. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 5/8/2024



NOTTINGHAM #12 (OF 15) CVR A SHANE CONNERY VOLK (MR)

(W) David Hazan (A/CA) Shane Connery Volk

Trial by combat! The Siege of Nottingham begins in the wake of a gruesome death at the heart of the castle. The Sheriff fights for the life of an old enemy as Marian's control over the city falters. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/22/2024

WHEN THE BLOOD HAS DRIED #2 (OF 5)

(W) Gary Moloney (A) Daniel Romero Ulloa (CA) Marco Rudy

The Adventurers' Guild tries to charm the town of Carraig an Bhun as the inhabitants gather to discuss their arrival. The Guild's leader, Darius, is disappointed to discover his former protége, Meabh, is alive and well. Meabh, meanwhile, vows to do whatever's necessary to protect her new life…even if it means killing the man she once considered her mentor. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/8/2024



DEER EDITOR — TRADE PAPERBACK

BUCK AROUND AND FIND OUT!

AUTHOR: RYAN K. LINDSAY

ARTIST: SAMI KIVELÄ

COLORIST: LAUREN AFFE

A John Doe slaying lures a journalist into a world of political intrigue, a wi-fienabled grotto, and a station locker full of secrets. For Bucky, an editor of the crime beat at "The Truth," it's all in a day's work… but he also happens to be a deer. Will he chase down his last story in this antler noir series? Deer Editor is perfect for fans of Blacksad and Chinatown. RELEASE DATE MAY 8, 2024 FOC DATE: APRIL 7, 2024 PAGES: 108 FULL COLOR $17.99 TEEN+

THE DEVIL THAT WEARS MY FACE #6 (OF 6)

AUTHOR: DAVID PEPOSE

ARTIST: ALEX CORMACK

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

DELIVER HIM FROM EVIL.

The Curia is broken as Legion's corruption floods the streets of Rome. While the Vatican burns, Father Vieri must make his final stand against the demon that wears his face. Yet with his greatest weapon proven powerless against the Devil, can Vieri and Maria find another way to reclaim his body? Or will the horrifying secrets of Vieri's past turn out to be his undoing? All that is certain is that Legion's depravity has finally been unleashed… and it will take more than a priest to banish this terrifying demon back to Hell. RELEASE DATE MAY 8, 2024 FOC DATE: APRIL 7, 2024 PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

EDENFROST — Trade Paperback

SURVIVAL COMES FIRST. TEARS CAN WAIT.

AUTHOR: AMIT TISHLER

ARTIST: BRUNO FRENDA

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

After losing their parents in a pogrom, teenage siblings Alex and Yuli use the mystical power of a Golem to survive the chaos of the Russian Civil War. In a harrowing journey through war-torn Ukraine, the duo will face the harsh reality of warfare, ethnic bias, and national pride as they fight for their place in the world. RELEASE DATE MAY 22, 2024 FOC DATE: APRIL 21, 2024 PAGES: 88 FULL COLOR $17.99 MATUREMAGICAL HISTORY TOUR HC VOL 15 DISCOVERY OF THE DINOSAURS

(W) Fabrice Erre (A/CA) Sylvain Savoia

The latest volume of this educational graphic novel series takes readers on a journey to archeological digs the world over! Join modern-day siblings Annie and Nico as they learn about dinosaurs, extinction, and the people who discovered the dino bones. Featuring jokes, brief historical bios, a timeline of events, and more in this educational and entertaining middle grade graphic novel – perfect for reluctant readers! Retail: $6.99mIn-Store Date: 5/8/2024

