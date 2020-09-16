Printings For Thor, Strange Academy, Fire Power, Dry Foot, Stargazer

There are 5th printings for Thor #3, 4th printings for Thor #1, Thor #4 and Strange Academy #2 from Marvel. There are 2nd printings for Fire Power #1 and #3 from Image Comics/Skybound. And for Dry Foot #1 and Stargazer #1 from Mad Cave Studios – both of which are limited to a thousand copies of each.. Here is how they are looking…

THOR #1 4TH PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208109

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020

SRP: $4.99

THOR #3 5TH PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208110

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020

SRP: $3.99

THOR #4 4TH PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208111

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020

SRP: $3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #2 4TH PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208108

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020

SRP: $3.99

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG208118

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

SERIES PREMIERE! ALL-NEW monthly series created by ROBERT KIRKMAN and CHRIS SAMNEE! The one who wields the fire power is destined to save the world, but Owen Johnson has turned his back on that life. He doesn't want the power-he never did. He only wants to spend time with his family and live his life, but unseen forces are at work to make that impossible. Danger lurks around every corner as Owen's past comes back to haunt him.

This non-FCBD version will have an increased page count (44 pages total) and include a sketchbook section featuring commentary by Samnee and Kirkman.In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #3 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG208119

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

Things just keep getting worse for Owen, as it becomes clear that he cannot protect his family from his past. Whether he likes it or not, he's going to have to face who he is, what he's done-and who he's meant to be…before it's too late!In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

STARGAZER #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG208124

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A) Antonio Fuso

(LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES) Years ago Shae, her brother Kenny, and two childhood friends experienced a traumatic, unexplainable event that left Kenny scarred for life. Kenny commits himself to the belief that what they experienced was an alien abduction. Twenty years later and the friends have since drifted apart, but the sudden, mysterious disappearance of Kenny leads the group to reunite and discover the truth of what took place all those years ago.In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

DRY FOOT #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG208123

(W) Jarred Lujan (A) Orlando Caicedo (CA) Miguel ?ngel Zapata

(LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES) Set in Miami during its most dangerous and decadent decade, the 1980s, this coming-of-age tale follows four teens desperate to escape the drugs and violence of the city. Together, they plot a heist to steal large sums of cash from the most dangerous gang on Calle Ocho, Los Marielitos. Dry Foot is a fearless story infused with Hispanic culture that deals with friendship, family, and sacrifice.In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99