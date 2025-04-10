Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: absolute, printwatch

PrintWatch: Absolute, Amazing Spider-Man, Fashion School Serial Killer

PrintWatch: Absolute Flash, Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern, Amazing Spider-Man #1 and Fashion School Serial Killer all get second printings

PrintWatch: It's time to run around the Absolutes, the Amazing, serial killers and serial killer victims all getting second printings in the new Printwatch!

PrintWatch: Absolute Flash #1, Absolute Martian Manhunter #1, and Absolute Green Lantern #1 are all getting second printings from DC Comics, for the 21st of May. No more details or cover images yet. Will third printings be on the way next?

PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man #1 is also getting a second printing, for the 21st of May from Marvel Comics, with a Pepe Larraz cover and a 1:25 Ryan Stegman variant. "ALIVE & THWIPPING! The next era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has arrived! Peter is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a RAMPAGING RHINO who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to anyway?" Also, no cover images yet.

PrintWatch: Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard's I Was A Fashion School Serial Killer #1 gets a second printing for the 7th of May from Image Comics. "Rennie Bethary has just been accepted into New York City's most prestigious fashion school. Her designs are daring, edgy, and singular…and made of human flesh. Did we forget to mention Rennie is a serial killer who simply wants to be a fashion designer instead? Stupid, pesky, murderous urges!" And we have a cover image, a black and white version of Jae Lee's original cover.

PrintWatch: Spawn #5 from 1992 is getting a second printing from Image Comics, one copy available to retailers who order ten copies of Spawn: The Curse Of Sherlee Johnson #1. Priced at $1.95, just as the original was, it will be published on the 21st of May. But no, still no cover image yet.

