Printwatch: Action Comics, Lazarus Planet, Night Club & Spawn Get 2nds Action Comics #1051, Lazarus Planet: Assault On Krypton, Night Club #2 and Spawn: Unwanted Violence #1 all get second printings, in PrintWatch

Printwatch: After just one day of release, Action Comics #1051 sold out at the distributor level, and is heading back to press for a second printing. Action Comics #1051 second printing will arrive in comics shops on the 28th of February, the same day as Action Comics #1052 first printing. The issue will feature a recoloured version of Dan Mora's main cover to Action Comics #1051.

Printwatch: Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton has also sold out and gone to a second printing for the 28th of February. The reprinted issue will feature a recoloured version of David Marquez and Alejandro Sánchez's main cover.

Printwatch: Spawn: Unwanted Violence #1 by Todd McFarlane and Mike Del Mundo is going back for a second printing and out on the 22nd of February from Image Comics. As is Night Club #2 by Mark Millar and Juanan Ramirez from Image Comics and Netflix.

No covers to show for any of thee yet though. So I just "recoloured" the Action Comics #1051 cover for illustrative purposes.

SPAWN UNWANTED VIOLENCE #1 (OF 2) 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

DEC228576

(W) Todd McFarlane (A/CA) Mike Del Mundo

MINISERIES PREMIERE Information can be one of the most valuable resources in the world. It can also be one of the most difficult to obtain. Luckily for Spawn, he has the FREAK. The Freak is a master of getting what he needs out of a subject. But as the Freak works at extracting the whereabouts of "File F," Al witnesses an act of senseless VIOLENCE-one that he can't ignore. The writing of TODD McFARLANE meets the incredible art of MIKE DEL MUNDO in SPAWN: UNWANTED VIOLENCE, a two-part miniseries that forces Spawn to confront the very nature of good and evil!In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 $4.99

NIGHT CLUB #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC228521

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Juanan Ramirez

Danny Garcia is a High School student who was bitten by a vampire, but he isn't going to mope around and be some annoying goth. He's going to be a superhero, and he's bitten his best friends too so they can form a team. This is going to be great. Note the $1.99 price! Take THAT, Marvel and DC! In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 $1.99