PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man #5 Ghost Rider #4 & Endangered #1 & #2

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics are sending two titles back to print, with Ghost Rider #4 and Amazing Spider-Man #5 joining the throng. And Blood Moon Comics are sending both the first issues of Endangers back for more, including a Starship Troopers look.

PrintWatch: GHOST RIDER #4

(W) Ben Percy (A) Cory Smith (CA) Kael Ngu

They are all small towns. The kinds of places you'd never stop at except to get gas. Cars are abandoned. The houses and shops empty, the people seemingly vanished. Where did they go? The park might offer some clues. Among the peanut shells and abandoned stuffed animals, you can almost hear the music of the midway, the laughter – and the screams. Here is a blood-soaked flyer advertising a circus…of crime? Johnny Blaze is on their trail, just as Talia Warroad and the FBI close in on him, as a larger supernatural conspiracy begins to reveal itself.

RATED T+In Shops: 08/24/2022

PrintWatch: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

• The end of the first arc of this historic new volume is here, and you won't believe what we're putting the Web-Slinger through!

• Spider-Man and Tombstone have their most brutal battle ever, but I fear the worst damage to Peter isn't going to be physical.

• Also, did you notice that this was ASM LGY #899?! That means next issue is…

RATED T+In Shops: 08/24/2022

PrintWatch: ENDANGERED #1 2ND PTG

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY229153

(W) Jon McCarthy (A/CA) Ron Joseph

Second Printing ! Humanity has become an endangered species after nuclear war. The survival of our species rests with a group of scientists aboard a low-orbiting space station. Their solution to stabilizing their uninhabitable home has unknowingly facilitated the evolution of the insects that survived the fallout. Now the time has come for mankind to return home, but their fight for survival is just beginning. In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 08, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: ENDANGERED #2 2ND PTG

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAY229152

(W) Jon McCarthy (A/CA) Ron Joseph

FOR DECADES, THE LAST SURVIVORS OF THE HUMAN RACE HAVE PREPARED FOR MANKIND'S RETURN TO EARTH AND NOW THAT TIME HAS COME. HOWEVER, THEIR FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN AS THEY DISCOVER THAT A NEW, TERRIFYING SPECIES SITS ATOP THE FOOD CHAIN.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 08, 2022 SRP: $3.99