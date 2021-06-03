PrintWatch: Basilisk, Locust, Made In Korea Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: Three launch titles from three creative teams from three publishers, all getting second printings. Locust #1 by Massimo Rosi and Alex Nieto from Scout Comics, Basilisk #1 by Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf from Boom Studios and Made In Korea #1 by Jeremy Holt and George Schall from Image Comics.

PrintWatch: LOCUST #1 (OF 8) 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

APR219412

(W) Massimo Rosi (A) Alex Nieto

Second Printing ! Most of humanity has fallen victim to a terrible plague that has turned them into giant locusts. As the locusts consume the earth, the uninfected survivors struggle to stay alive. During the "Great Transformation" a fisherman and his elderly mother try to escape a decimated New York City. Can they survive? Find out in Locust! In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jun 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: BASILISK #1 2ND PTG LUCKERT

APR219403

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Danny Luckert

Who Can Stop The Chimera? Five individuals bound by a cult-like hivemind, they terrorized small towns with their horrifying supernatural sense-based powers, leaving death and destruction in their wake. Regan, one of the Chimera, escaped and has been in hiding, with her murderous eyes bound, overcome with guilt. Until now… when a victim from her past forces her to hunt down the other four of her kind. New York Times bestselling horror writer Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and artist Jonas Scharf (Avengers Of The Wasteland) reunite to unleash a supernatural horror series for fans of Killadelphia and Stillwater rooted in the way we process the world – our senses.

PrintWatch: MADE IN KOREA #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR219396

(W) Jeremy Holt (A/CA) George Schall

A QUICKSTART GUIDE FOR YOUR PROXY STEP 1: Remove box. STEP 2: Power on. STEP 3: Raise your child. For Jesse, the world's first true A.I. system, growing up means learning to think outside the box. This exciting new six-issue miniseries will redefine what it means to be a family in an age when biological parenthood is no longer a reality.In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jun 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99