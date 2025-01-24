PrintWatch: Batman, New Gods, TMNT X Naruto & Mark Spears' Monsters

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: new gods, printwatch

PrintWatch: The New Gods #2 and Batman: Dark Patterns #1 from DC Comics get second printings for the 19th of February. The New Gods #2 by writer Ram V and artist Evan Cagle gets a new cover combining two layers of the issue's acetate cover, drawn by Cagle. The second printing of The New Gods #1 will arrive in comics shops on the 12th of February. Batman: Dark Patterns #1 by writer Dan Watters and artist Hayden Sherman gets a recoloured version of the issue's main cover by Sherman.

PrintWatch: Killtown #1 by Regina Kim, Alexandre Santana, and Sergio Melegrito gets a second printing from Keenspot Entertainment, with a new cover by Rob Prior and Naomi Griffin and a 1:20 cover by Amber Iwata for the 5th of March. "Full of horror-fueled action, Ex Posse's KillTown is a spinoff of their Night of the Cadillacs comic book series. Street-savvy Min wants to make her mark in the world. However, she feels held back in her role as a money-runner with the Seven Stars Mob, the biggest crime syndicate in Koreatown, Los Angeles. When Min takes things into her own hands to usurp Vince, the notorious Seven Stars mob boss, her plan backfires. Min is shot execution style and left for dead!"

PrintWatch: Mark Spears' Monsters #1 gets a fourth printing from Keenspot Entertainment for the 5th of March with a 1:20 variant. "Based on his hit trading card series of the same name, Spears brings classic monsters to life with a modern twist. Set in the early 1980s, a retired Monster Slayer from a forgotten era learns that an old friend has disappeared, and a malevolent force from his past has resurfaced. Reluctantly, the mysterious Slayer is pulled back into the realm of the supernatural, determined to confront the ancient evil once again and prevent it from wreaking havoc on the world once more. Meanwhile, two seasoned detectives are investigating a series of grisly murders, and a group of kids embark on their own adventure after witnessing what they believe to be their recently deceased neighbor wandering the streets at night."

PrintWatch: Aliens Vs Avengers #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic gets a third printing for the 5th of March. No revealed cover yet. But the Fantastic Four#1 Facsimile gets a new printing, with three variants, including a 1:25 Hidden Gem Jack Kirby variant.

PrintWatch: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto #1, written by Caleb Goellner and drawn by Hendry Prasetya, gets a second printing on the 12th of March, featuring a new cover by artist Jorge Corona."It doesn't just take a village to hit a milestone like this, in the case of issue #1 going back for a second printing, it took two," joked Goellner. "In 2024, I met hundreds of fans at si gnings across America who love the residents of Hidden Leaf Village just as much as Big Apple Village, and I've still got a smile on my face for it. I gotta say a resounding 'Thank you!' to everyone who has supported this dream book so far. See you soon in 2025 for more friendship, struggles, and Hendry Prasetya art victories!" "This crossover is a true testament to the power of fandoms uniting — TMNT and Naruto coming together has not only captivated hearts but also shattered expectations," added Aub Driver, VP of Marketing at IDW Publishing. "We're thrilled to see such incredible support, and the second printing is a perfect chance for even more fans to join the adventure."

PrintWatch: Power Rangers Prime #3 by Melissa Flores and Michael YG with new cover art by Jahnoy Lindsay, gets a second printing for the 19th of February. "Our launch of Power Rangers Prime has been wildly loved by the Ranger faithful," said Josh Hayes, Vice President of Sales, Boom Studios. "So we couldn't be happier than to offer another chance for fans to jump on with a positively Morphinominal cover from Jahnoy Lindsay!"

