PrintWatch: Batman: The Life Of Robin & The Curse Of One-Eyed Jenny
PrintWatch: Two books getting second printings, though both not quite as usual as the usual ones. Spend The Night, with Kong Comics coming to Lunar, and the DC Comics facsimile of a comic book that was never published.
PrintWatch: Kong Comics comes to Lunar Distribution with the second printing of its comic Spend The Night: The Curse Of One-Eyed Jenny #1, on sale for the 13th of March 2024.
SPEND THE NIGHT: THE CURSE OF ONE-EYED JENNY #1 SECOND PRINTING
WRITER | JACKIE KONG
ARTIST | DON CARDENAS, KELLY WILLIAMS, ROMAN GUBSKII
COVER A | KELLY WILLIAMS, ROMAN GUBSKII
COVER B | KELLY WILLIAMS, ROMAN GUBSKII 1:50 AUTOGRAPHED
COVER C | KELLY WILLIAMS, ROMAN GUBSKII METAL 1:100
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES $4.99 & $19.99 METAL VARIANT IN-STORE DATE | 3/13/2024 FOC DATE | 2/11/2024
Horror film icon Jackie Kong, the director of Blood Diner, Night Patrol & The Being brings you SPEND THE NIGHT, a uniquely original Comic Book Series in its 2nd printing. So, if you missed out, grab it now. In Issue #1, a chain of events unleashes the horrible, cursed urban legend "One-Eyed Jenny". Summoning her sets into motion the "pact" & endless weekends with this evil demon from hell. Cool soundtrack to play along to set your heart racing.
PrintWatch: DC Comics has announced that Batman #428: Robin Lives!, the "faux-simile" edition of the historic Batman #428 that restores its alternate ending, has sold out at the distributor level and is heading back to press for a second Printing for the 30th of January.
Batman #428: Robin Lives! Second Printing features a main cover with a stark, mostly black-and-white version of Mike Mignola and Anthony Tollin's iconic over from the issue, with the red of both Jason Todd's blood and Robin costume remaining. Batman #428: Robin Lives! Second Printing also arrives with an open-to-order variant cover featuring the interior art from the fateful page that separates this release from the 1988 original—with Batman discovering Jason Todd alive.