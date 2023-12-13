Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Bloodrik, Dustin Nguyen, Universal Monsters

PrintWatch: Case Of The Bleeding Wall, Universal Monsters & Bloodrik

PrintWatch: The Case Of The Bleeding Wall, Universal Monsters: Dracula and Bloodrik all get multiple new printings for 2024

Article Summary PrintWatch: 'The Case Of The Bleeding Wall' #1 gets a second print with four covers including Dustin Nguyen's art.

'Universal Monsters: Dracula' #1 and #2, plus 'Bloodrik' #1, set for additional printings on January 24th.

Image Comics bet on monster nostalgia with extra-length Dracula miniseries by Tynion IV and Simmonds.

Second printing variant of 'Daredevil: Black Armor' #1 by Paulo Siqueira due for January 17th release.

PrintWatch: The Case Of The Bleeding Wall #1 will be getting a second printing for the 24th of January with four covers, including one by Dustin Nguyen from Dead Sky Publishing. The covers are available with Danielle Serra's original cover, a virgin version, a 1:5 Dustin Nguyen version and a 1:10 Dustin Nguyen virgin version.

CASE OF THE BLEEDING WALL #1 (OF 4) CVR A 2ND PRT (MR)

DEAD SKY PUBLISHING LLC

OCT238767

(W) Kasey Lansdale, Joe R. Lansdale (A/CA) Daniele Serra

With a sold out debut, The Case of the Bleeding Wall, goes back to press for a second printing! Dana Roberts, supernormal sleuth to the elite, is accompanied by hired hand, Jana Davis, as they embark on a journey to Italy, where an ex-lover presents Dana with the mystery of a bleeding wall. Little does she know, all of their lives are now ensnared in its mystery. Created by Joe R. Lansdale (Hap & Leonard) and his daughter, author/country singer Kasey Lansdale (Creepshow), joined with award-winning artist Daniele Serra (Hellraiser) and colorist Tom Napolitano (Grim).In Shops: Jan 24, 2024 Final Orders Due: Jan 01, 2024 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: Image Comics is sending three books for more printings, Universal Monsters: Dracula #1 getting a third printing, and #2 getting a second, as well as Bloodrik #1 getting a second, all for the 24th of January.

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS DRACULA #1 (OF 4) 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV237217

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Martin Simmonds (CA) Christian Ward

MINISERIES PREMIERE THE BIGGEST NAMES IN COMICS RESURRECT THE MOST ICONIC MONSTERS! THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH creators JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33, Something is Killing the Children) and MARTIN SIMMONDS reteam for an extra-length miniseries about the monster who started it all! When Dr. John Seward admits a strange new patient into his asylum, the madman tells stories of a demon who has taken residence next door. But as Dr. Seward attempts to apply logic to the impossible…his surrogate daughter Lucy begins to fall under the spell of the twisted Count Dracula!In Shops: Jan 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 UNIVERSAL MONSTERS DRACULA #2 (OF 4) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV237218

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Martin Simmonds (CA) Roberto De La Torre, Francesco Segala

As Lucy Weston suffers from a mysterious ailment, Dr. Seward calls upon Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and Dracula's thirst goes unquenched…In Shops: Jan 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 BLOODRIK #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV237216

(W) Andrew Krahnke (A/CA) Andrew Krahnke

"MINISERIES PREMIEREBloodrik is angry, confused, and starving. Unable to achieve success in his usual hunting grounds, he stomps his way into unfamiliar woods in an attempt to feed his stomach and heal his ego. What he finds will lead him on a journey of madness, violence, fire, and BLOOD!In Shops: Jan 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99

And from a previous Printwatch, the Paulo Siqueira cover to Daredevil: Black Armor #1 from Marvel for the 17th of January.

DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR 1 PAULO SIQUEIRA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620595000112

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 12/11/23 On Sale: 1/17/24

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!