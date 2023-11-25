Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: black widow, daredevil, printwatch, Secret Wars, white widow

PrintWatch: Second Prints For Venom, White Widow, Carnage, Secret Wars

PrintWatch: Second printings for Venom #27, White Widow #1, Secret Wars #1, Carnage #1, Black Panther #6 and Daredevil: Black Armor #1

PrintWatch: Just Marvel this week, second printings for Venom #27 and White Widow #1 for the 10th of January, and for Secret Wars: Battleworld #1, Carnage #1, Black Panther #6 and Daredevil: Black Armor #1 for the 17th of January.

VENOM #27 2ND PTG CAFU VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT238397

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Julius Ohta (CA) CAFU

THE VENOM OF THE WIDOW! After the birth of an all-new symbiote, what familiar face will cross its path and become its first host?! And will that host be able to resist the symbiote's corrupting and violent influence? Perhaps the bigger question: Will the symbiote be able to survive THEIRS?! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 10, 2024 Final Orders Due: Nov 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99

WHITE WIDOW #1 2ND PTG ARTGERM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT238399

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Stanley Lau "Artgerm"

Yelena Belova returns! Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she's finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (Obi-Wan, Yoda) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel's most enigmatic antiheroes. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 10, 2024 Final Orders Due: Nov 26, 2023 SRP: $4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD 1 RYAN STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620518900112

UPC: 75960620518900112 Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 12/11/23 On Sale: 1/17/24 MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD 1 FRANCESCO MOBILI RATIO 2ND PRINTING VIRGIN VARIANT (1:25)

PrintWatch: But no covers for the following, yet…

BLACK PANTHER 6 MATT HORAK 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620503500612

Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 12/11/23 On Sale: 1/17/24DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR 1 PAULO SIQUEIRA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620595000112

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 12/11/23 On Sale: 1/17/24CARNAGE 1 PAULO SIQUEIRA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620709100112

Price: $5.99 FOC Date: 12/11/23 On Sale: 1/17/24 CARNAGE 1 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620709100127

Price: $5.99 FOC Date: 12/11/23 On Sale: 1/17/24

