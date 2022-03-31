PrintWatch: DC To Reprint Batman: The Knight #1 – #3 For Half Price

PrintWatch: Rather than individual reprints, DC Comics is going to reprint Batman: The Knight #1-3 in an oversized fat comic for $7.99 – half the cover price of the original three issues, on sale on the 10th of May, the week before issue 5 is published.

Batman: The Knight, from the acclaimed team of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico, has compelled fans with its thrilling tale of Bruce Wayne's formative years—and the sold-out first three issues will return in a single oversized second printing, Batman: The Knight – Compendium Edition!

Batman: The Knight – Compendium Edition is an all-in-one reprint of Batman: The Knight #1-3 with a cover price of $7.99, arriving with a new cover by series artist Carmine Di Giandomenico—seen below—along with preview pages of July's Batman #125, the start of Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jiménez's highly anticipated run on the Batman ongoing series! FOC: April 10 On Sale: May 10

Here are the solicitations or the original first printings.

BATMAN THE KNIGHT #1 (OF 10) CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Chips Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

The origin of Batman and his never-ending fight against crime in Gotham City is modern mythology, but what of the story in between? How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective and crime-fighter the world has ever known? How did the Dark Knight…begin? Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil) and acclaimed artist Carmine Di Giandomenico (The Flash) will take Bruce Wayne on a fraught journey, making allies and enemies, on his training to become Batman in this definitive new series! Retail: $4.99

BATMAN THE KNIGHT #2 (OF 10) CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Bruce Wayne's journey toward becoming the Dark Knight has begun, and he has many hard lessons to learn before his education is complete. His adventure begins in the City of Lights, Paris, where he'll train with a world-renowned cat burglar and come into contact with a horrifying serial killer stalking the city's wealthy elite… Retail: $4.99

BATMAN THE KNIGHT #3 (OF 10) CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

While training in Paris with an infamous cat burglar, Bruce gets caught in a web between Henri Ducard and a serial killer known as the Foundling…will this "first test" for the young Batman prove deadly? Retail: $4.99