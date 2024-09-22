Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, Void rivals

Printwatch: Deadpool, COWL, Power Fantasy, Grommets, Void Rivals, More

Printwatch: Deadpool, COWL 1964, Power Fantasy, Grommets, Ultra Mega, The Moon Is Following Us and Void Rivals get more printings

Article Summary Deadpool #6 gets a second printing with a new cover featuring Elsie Wilson as the new Deadpool.

COWL 1964 #2, Grommets #1 and #4, and The Moon Is Following Us #1 all receive new printings in October.

Ultramega #5 extended to nine issues; second printing released in October with new conclusion.

The Power Fantasy #2 and Void Rivals #8-10 get second printings with variants, available in October.

Deadpool, COWL 1964, Power Fantasy, Grommets, Ultra Mega, The Moon Is Following Us and Void Rivals all get more printings in today's Printwatch.

Printwatch: Deadpool #6 by Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio gets a second printing from Marvel Comics, with a new cover taken from the inside, the reveal of Elsie Wilson as the new Deadpool in her new costume.

Printwatch: COWL 1964 #2 by Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel and Rod Reis is getting a second printing from Image Comics for the 16th of October, "The response to our C.O.W.L. return continues to be overwhelming and we cannot thank readers and stores enough for getting back on board as we continue this journey," said Higgins. "Secrets and mysteries years in the making are about to get big answers—the future of the Massive-Verse starts here!"

Printwatch: Grommets #1 by Rick Remender. Brian Posehn and Brett Parson is getting a fifth printing and Grommets #4 a second printing from Image Comics, both for the 16th of October. Grommets #1 fifth printing with a cover that will connect back to the Grommets #1, second printing artwork. "Back in the day the idea of selling out was taboo, the road to losing all your integrity, but here in the future it's super groovy!" said Remender. "Thank you all for joining us in our swim through mid-'80s nostalgia."

Printwatch: Daniel Warren Johnson and Riley Rossmo's The Moon Is Following Us #1, is going back to a second printing for the 16th of October from Image Comics with a 1:10 virgin variant. "Blown. Away. Thank you so much to all the retailers and readers for believing in this book! Wow!!!" said Johnson. Rossmo added: "I'm so grateful to everyone who took chance and tried out The Moon Is Following Us issue one, I hope readers stick with us because story only gets wilder."

Printwatch: Ultramega #5 by James Harren is getting a second printing from Image Comics as the series is extended one issue for a new conclusion in the newly announced issue #9. "Ultramega was one of the breakout series of 2021, and James has returned with five more issues that show he's the best storyteller in comics," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher, Skybound. "These issues are more thrilling and audacious than anything that's come before, and there are worlds of Ultramega still left to explore." It will be available on the 23rd of October.

Printwatch: The Power Fantasy #2 by Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard is getting a second printing from Image Comics on the 16th of October. "Selling out this quickly, this many times is all kinds of exciting," said Gillen. "Issue one is people wanting to try it. Issue two is more people staying with us—not for a taste, but the ride. When you've got a story as big as The Power Fantasy, you just want as many people to read it as possible, and knowing we're going back to press to put it in more people's hands? It's just great. We've on a journey together, and we want everyone crammed into 1970 Heavy's 1970 Muscle car, listening to the music loud." It will also have a 1:10 foil variant. It will also be available on the 23rd of October.

Printwatch: Void Rivals #8, #9 and #10 by Robert Kirkman, Lorenzo De Felici, and Patricio Delpeche all gets a second printing with a Jason Howard cover for the 16th of October, from Skybound/Image Comics.

