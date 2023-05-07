PrintWatch: Expanse, Star Wars, Spider-Man, Local Man & Killadelphia

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is not only putting a bunch of comic books back to second printing, but almost all of them come with a 1:25 variant to the second printing. Which isn't a third printing, that's something different.

PrintWatch: Star Wars: Darth Vader: Black, White & Red #1 is getting a new printing for the 7th of June with a cover by Peach Momoko and a 1:25 ratio variant second printing cover by Kaare Andrews.

Edge Of Spider-Verse #1 is getting a new printing for the 14th of June with a cover by Ron Lim and a 1:25 ratio variant second printing cover by Ken Lashley.

Groot #1 is getting a new printing for the 14th of June with a cover by Lee Garbett and a 1:25 ratio variant second printing cover by Peach Momoko.

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #1 is getting a new printing for the 14th of June with a cover by Justin Mason and a 1:25 ratio variant second printing cover by Luciano Vecchio.

Star Wars #34 is getting a new printing for the 14th of June with a cover by Stephen Segovia and a 1:25 ratio variant second printing cover by Phil Noto.

Invincible Iron Man #1 is getting a new printing for the 14th of June with a cover by Phil Noto. Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 is getting a new printing for the 21st of June with a 1:25 ratio variant second printing cover.

PrintWatch: Image Comics is reprinting Killadelphia #30, with Spawn – who appears at the cliffhanger finale – on the cover, for the 14th of June. Local Man #3 is getting a second printing with a cover by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs for the 14th of June. W0rldtr33 #1 is also getting a second printing by Fernando Blanco for the 14th of June.

PrintWatch: Boom Studios is sending Expanse: The Dragon Tooth #1 back for a second printing, with a cover by Christian Ward for the 14th of June.

