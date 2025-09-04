Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: 2099, Exquisite Corpses, printwatch, ultimate spider-man

PrintWatch: Exquisite Corpses, Imperial, Thor And Ultimate Spider-Man

PrintWatch: Exquisite Corpses, Imperial: Black Panther, Imperial: Planet She-Hulk, Mortal Thor, Doom 2099 and Ultimate Spider-Man printings

Article Summary Marvel titles like Imperial War: Black Panther and Planet She-Hulk hit second printings this October.

Exquisite Corpses by James Tynion IV gets third and second printings, with polybagged Killer card editions.

Ultimate Spider-Man #20, Doomed 2099 #1, and The Mortal Thor #1 receive new covers for their second prints.

Special 1:25 ratio virgin covers by top artists feature on key Marvel reprints, perfect for collectors.

PrintWatch: We have a bunch of Marvel Comics going to second printings, Imperial War: Black Panther, Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk, The Mortal Thor, Ultimate Spider-Man and Doom 2099, as Exquisite Corpses gets third printings and second printings from Image comics.

PrintWatch: Exquisite Corpses #2 second printing and #3 by James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh have sold out at the distributor level and Image Comics is sending them back for another printing for the 1st of October. "Exquisite Corpses is unlike any other book I've been a part of, and the entire Corpse Crew is beyond grateful for the reception it's gotten from the retailer and reader communities," said Tynion. "Thank you for embracing the killer chaos, collaborative storytelling, and for getting in on the ground floor of Tiny Onion's boldest moves yet—we are truly just getting started." Exquisite Corpses #3's second printing will also come with a polybagged version including a Killer card.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk #1 and Imperial War: Black Panther #1 back to second printings with covers by Francesco Mortarino for the 15th of October.

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man #20 is getting a second printing with a new cover from Marco Checchetto and a 1:25 Dan Panosian ratio virgin cover, also for the 15th of October.

PrintWatch: Doomed 2099 #1 is getting a second printing with a new cover from Dan Panosian and a 1:25 Claudio Castellini ratio virgin cover, again for the 15th of October.

PrintWatch: The Mortal Thor #1 is getting a second printing with a new cover from Patrick Gleason and a 1:25 Alex Ross ratio virgin cover, of course, for the 15th of October.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!