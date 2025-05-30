Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: frank miller, printwatch

PrintWatch: Frank Miller's Daredevil & Mark Spears' Monsters

PrintWatch: Daredevil gets a Frank Miller cover for its second printing, with more for Mark Spears, The Future Is ******, Pop Kill and Planet Death

Article Summary Frank Miller delivers a stunning Daredevil cover for Cold Day In Hell #2's 2nd printing variant at 1:25 ratio.

Mark Spears' Monsters #2 moves to a third printing with two new covers after selling out fast with Keenspot.

The Future Is ****** #2 hits a second "Recompiled Edition" printing before issue #1 even releases through REKCAH Comics.

Planet Death #0, Pop Kill #1, Transformers #18, and more titles all get new printings for July 2025 release.

PrintWatch: From Rekcah Comics, the first printing of the first issue of The Future Is ****** isn't even out yet, but the second printing of the second issue is being listed for $4.04 for the 9th of July. And from Bad Idea Comics, Planet Death #0 is getting a second printing for $1.99. And Pop Kill #1 is getting a second printing from Mad Cave Studios.

FUTURE IS ****** #2 Second Printing (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Ennio Bufi (CA) Mike Huddleston

$4.04 07/09/2025

Publisher REKCAH Comics, an outpost for comics and graphic novels from trusted cybersecurity firm Black Hills Information Security, is sending the second issue of their cyberpunk hacker action series The Future Is ****** back to print after actually selling out of their initial print run following Final Order Cutoff. "Look, we printed more than the FOC projections, but retailers went hard on #2. We thought it was a generous print run but it was not enough, so we are actually firing up the printer again", replied Atom! Freeman from Prana DM, the publisher on TFI. "Wait, that's not how second printings usually work?" said the guileless Deb Wigley, CMO and Morale officer of REKCAH Publishing. "Dude, the stories I could tell," said Eisner Award-winning Editor Joseph Keatinge. "OH! OH – OOOH!!! We should call it something hackery like Version 2.2 or…. NO! The 'RECOMPILED' Edition!!!" interrupted CCO Jason Blanchard, who was bouncing up and down in his chair with his millionth new idea of the day. The second printing, being titled the RECOMPILED EDITION: 2nd Printing, features the same outstanding cover art by Mike Huddleston (Guillermo del Toro's The Strain Trilogy, Harley Quinn) with an electric green trade dress. The new printing will be available to order from your local comic shops via Lunar Distribution as of today. The book will be in stores on July 9th to accompany the release of The Future Is ****** #3. "Do we still need one of those quotes about how proud we are about this project?" asked proud Prana DM account manager, Meg Marsden, who is wondering if this version of the announcement will get approved.

PLANET DEATH #0 (OF 4) Second Printing Allocations May Occur

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A/CA) Tomas Giorello

PLANET DEATH #0 is the must-read lead-in to July's 40-page prestige format PLANET DEATH #1. $1.99 07/09/2025

POP KILL #1 (OF 4) Second Printing Cvr A Dave Johnson (MR)

POP KILL #1 (OF 4) Second Printing Cvr B Blank Var (MR)

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson (A) Juan Santacruz (CA) Dave Johnson

BACK IN PRINT, BY POPULAR DEMAND, FEATURING A NEW COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON! Retail: $6.99 07/02/2025

PrintWatch: Transformers #18 is getting a second printing, though no covers yet.

TRANSFORMERS #18 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD

TRANSFORMERS #18 2ND PTG CVR B JASON HOWARD VAR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Jason Howard

Autobots vs Deceptions vs is already devastating Seattle, but none of them are prepared for how it will end. $3.99 7/2/2025

PrintWatch: Mark Spears' Monsters #2 gets a third printing from Keenspot.

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 Third Printing Cvr A Mark Spears The Werewolf

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 Third Printing Cvr B Inc 1:20 Mark Spears Waking The Dead Var (FREE) (NET)

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

Third printing of the instant sellout SECOND issue, with two all-new covers! $5.99 7/23/2025

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 MARK CHIARELLO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 07/09/2025

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL #2 STEVE MCNIVEN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL #2 FRANK MILLER RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

Price: $6.99 On Sale: 07/09/2025

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 ADAM KUBERT 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 ARTHUR ADAMS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 07/09/2025

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #1 DAN PANOSIAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #1 JOE QUESADA RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 07/09/2025

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #2 PAULO SIQUEIRA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #2 ED MCGUINNESS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

Price: $4.99

On Sale: 07/09/2025

