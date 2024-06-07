Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Blood Hunt, Ghost Machine, printwatch, ultimate spider-man

PrintWatch: Get More Ultimate Spider-Man, Ghost Machine & Blood Hunt

Printings for Blood Hunt, Ultimate Spider-Man, Grommets, Redcoat, Rook Exodus, Hellverine, Falling In Love On The Path To Hell, Greycoat & Charm City

Article Summary Blood Hunt #2 and Ultimate Spider-Man #4 & #5 head for additional printings.

Hellverine #1, Rook: Exodus #1 and Redcoat #1 snag second and third prints.

Grommetts #1 by Remender & Posehn gets a second printing due to high demand.

Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #1, Greycoat #1, and Charm City #1 set for reprints.

Time for another PrintWatch look from Bleeding Cool at comic books that have sold out from publishers and distributors and will now be going to a second, third or more printing, making it back into comic book stores in a month or so.

PrintWatch: Blood Hunt #2 goes to a second printing for the 17th of July with this new cover, with Blade feasting on Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

PrintWatch: Hellverine #1 goes to a second printing with a variant cover by Martin Coccolo and a virgin 1:25 tiered cover by Joshua Cassara.

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man #4 gets a second printing with a variant cover by Marco Checchetto and a virgin 1:25 tiered cover by Kael Ngu.

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man #5 gets a second printing with a variant cover by Marco Checchetto and a virgin 1:25 tiered cover by Marco Checchetto.

PrintWatch: Rook: Exodus #1 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok and Redcoat #1 by Johns and Bryan Hitch, have both gone to third printings from Ghost Machine and Image Comics for the 3rd of July.

PrintWatch: Rick Remender, Brian Posehn, Brett Parson and Moreno Dinisio's new comic book Grommetts #1 has sold out from Image Comics and gone to a second printing, also on the 3rd of July. "Taking stories from my childhood, mixing them with Brian's, and then seeing them brought to life by the high artistic genius of Brett and Moreno is a rare treat," said Remender. "We're all grateful to the warm reception the series has received." Posehn added: "Super stoked to finally have Grommets out there. And I'm double super stoked we had to do a second pressing. Keep gleaming that cube, man."

PrintWatch: Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #1 by Gerry Duggan and Garry Brown also from Image Comics, was also a sellout this week, expect that to go to second printing, possibly also for the 3rd of July.

PrintWatch: Greylock #1 by Eli Shockey and Atagun Ilhan gets a second printing from Scout Comics' new Dark Harbor imprint for the 17th of July. And Charm City #1 by Josh Eiserike and Scott Van Domelen gets a second printing for the 24th of July.

