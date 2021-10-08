PrintWatch: Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes & Sweet Paprika

PrintWatch: Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 gets a fourth printing cover, Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #2 gets a third printing cover, and Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #3 gets a second printing cover, all by Karen S Darboe. While Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 also has a NSFW variant by Maria Llovet. While Llovet is also doing a new NSFW variant for Godkiller: Spiderland #1.

PrintWatch: Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika #3 has sold out at the  distributor level and has gone to a second printing. In Sweet Paprika #3, Paprika's "forced fun" night doesn't seem to be too bad, perhaps—but, in the end, not too great either. Come on, staying together for so long, for no real reason…how can people like it? Then, while her father seems to be recovered and healthy again, Paprika will have a nasty surprise… "I am more and more struck by the affection and attention that readers are dedicating to Sweet Paprika!" said Andolfo. "With the fourth issue, the Devil lady's situation will become even more complex, intriguing, and…sexy! I can't wait people to read, and looking forward to returning to the United States to meet the readers in person, I thank them from afar for their support!"

Sweet Paprika,
PrintWatch:  Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika #3 2nd printing

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #3 (OF 12) 2ND PTG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG218798
(W) Mirka Andolfo (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo
Paprika's "forced fun" night doesn't seem to be too bad, perhaps-but, in the end, not too great either. Come on, staying together for so long, for no real reason…how can people like it? Then, while her father seems to be recovered and healthy again, Paprika will have a nasty surprise…In Shops: Nov 03, 2021
Final Orders Due: Oct 11, 2021
SRP: $3.99

 

 

