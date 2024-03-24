Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dune, Helen of Wyndhorn, man's best friend, printwatch

PrintWatch: Helen of Wyndhorn, Man's Best Friend & Dune: House Corrino

Printwatch: Second printings for Helen of Wyndhorn #1, Man's Best Friend #1, Dune: House Corrino #1, and covers revealed for Ultimate Universe, Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 and Ultimate X-Men printings.

The debut issue of Tom King, Bilquis Evely, Matheus Lopes and Clayton Cowles' Helen of Wyndhorn #1, featuring a main cover by Evely, has sold out at the distributor level. Dark Horse Comics has announced a second printing featuring a black and white variant of Evely's cover. "This is the kind of book that lives by word of mouth and hand sales. Seeing it sold out means a ton of comic store workers and fans worked hard to spread the word. I'm forever grateful." said Tom King. "After working on this book for so long in complete silence, receiving so much enthusiasm from store owners and readers is like a warm embrace," said Evely. "And I couldn't even conceive all this love yet! Thank you, everyone." The second printing of Helen of Wyndhorn #1 with a Black and White variant cover will be available in stores on the 1st of May, 2024.

Boom Studios is putting Dune: House Corrino #1 by Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Simone Ragazzoni, Dan Jackson, and Ed Dukeshire back to a second printing after selling out at the distributor level, featuring cover art by Raymond Swanland, available in stores on the 17th of April, 2024. "The spice continues to flow!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, Boom Studios. "Brian, Kevin, Simone, Dan, and Ed have further expanded the rich history of the Dune universe at a time when interest is at an all-time high and fans everywhere know that this is merely the start of another blockbuster story!"

Boom Studios is also putting Man's Best #1 by Pornsak Pichetshote, Jesse Lonergan and Jeff Powell to a second printing featuring cover art by Jesse Lonergan, available the same day. "Man's Best has truly stolen everyone's heart!" said Sablik. "Fans everywhere anxiously await the next chapter of our new favorite furry heroes' journey and we knew even more readers needed to hop aboard the adventure. Pornsak, Jesse, and Jeff are expertly piloting this series, all systems go!"

Previous Printwatched titles now have covers. Ultimate X-Men #1 with a third printing with a Sanford Greene cover. And Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #1 second printing by Leinil Yu. And Ultimate Universe #1 second printing with a Bryan Hitch cover, and a 1:25 Stefan Caselli variant.

