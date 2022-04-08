PrintWatch: Hulk, White Knight, West Of Sundown, Excalibur Printings

PrintWatch: Hulk #5 is getting a second printing. Cover unknown.

HULK #5 2ND PTG

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

"SMASHSTRONAUT" PART 5 OF 6! As President Thunderbolt Ross rains down gamma-irradiated hell, Bruce Banner's Starship Hulk experiment faces its toughest field test yet – this time, it might crack under the pressure. Bruce Banner thinks his control over the Hulk is now absolute… but what if he's wrong? RATED T+SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: Batman: Beyond The White Knight #1, as Sean Gordon Murphy promised, gets a second printing, with a 1:25 foil cover variant.

BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #1 Second Printing Cvr A Sean Murphy (MR)

(W/A/CA) Sean Murphy

A lot can change in 10 years, especially in Gotham! Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne, may be behind bars, but the real criminals are still out there. Gotham Motors CEO Derek Powers has seized control of the Wayne family's assets and is using them to transform the GTO and the city they've sworn to protect. Crime is down, but at what cost? A new Batman has emerged in Powers's city, and only Bruce is fully aware of the dangers to come. It's time to destroy the mantle for good, but he'll need one of his forgotten sons' help to do so. Enter Jason Todd…the first Robin?! In this thrilling sequel to the blockbuster comic book hits Batman: White Knight and Batman: Curse of the White Knight, writer/artist Sean Murphy invites the audience to go beyond the Gotham they know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Welcome to Neo-Gotham and the world of Beyond the White Knight!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/03/2022

PrintWatch: The new Vault Comics series West Of Sundown by Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell and Jim Terry also gets itself a second printing.

WEST OF SUNDOWN #1 Second Printing

(W) Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell (A/CA) Jim Terry

Hammer Horror and Literary Monsters in a Western Boomtown A beautiful vampire must flee monster slayers in New York City and reclaim the ancestral soil that restores her undead flesh. But the world has changed since she was reborn in the New Mexico desert, and now, Constance Der Abend and her loyal assistant Dooley must adapt to life in the rough frontier town of Sangre De Moro, where all sorts of monsters have settled. A Western tale of survival starring a cast of literary horrors from the diabolical minds of Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash, Money Shot), Aaron Campbell (Hellblazer, Infidel), and Jim Terry (Vampirella, Come Home, Indio)!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/11/2022

PrintWatch: In the light of the launch of the new Knights Of X series, the original Excalibur collection is getting a new printing.

EXCALIBUR THE SWORD IS DRAWN TP (NEW PTG)

MARVEL PRH

(W) Chris Claremont, Various (A) Alan Davis, Various (CA) Alan Davis

A legendary team is born! Meet the United Kingdom's champion, Captain Britain, and his paramour, the metamorphic Meggan! They'll band together with former X-Men Nightcrawler and Kitty Pryde when Gatecrasher and her Technet are sent to capture Rachel "Phoenix" Summers! From their lighthouse base, the heroes of Excalibur will tackle the ferocious Warwolves, the unstoppable Juggernaut and Mojo mayhem! Things get wild with Arcade, the Crazy Gang and the X-Babies – and really heat up as Excalibur is drawn across the Atlantic to an Inferno raging in New York! And don't forget Lightning Squad, the alternate Nazi version of Excalibur! Plus: Who or what is Widget? Collecting EXCALIBUR SPECIAL EDITION #1, EXCALIBUR (1988) #1-11, EXCALIBUR: MOJO MAYHEM and CAPTAIN BRITAIN (1976) #1-2 – plus material from MIGHTY WORLD OF MARVEL (1983) #7 and #14-15 and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #31-38.

Rated T