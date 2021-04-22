PrintWatch: Joker, Magic, Radiant Black, You Promised Me Darkness

PrintWatch: Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Pasqual Ferry is going to a second printing from Marvel Comics, for publication on the 26th of May. No cover art yet.

PrintWatch: The Joker #2 from James Tynion and Guillem March has gone to a second printing with a new Vengeance: Daughter Of Bane cover, with a 1:25 sketch variant of the one-per-store variant of #1, coming to comic book stores for the 18th of May 2021.

PrintWatch: Every issue so far of the new series Radiant Black by Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa is going back to print. That means third printings of Radiant Black #1 and #2 which will feature new connecting cover art by Geraldo Borges and Marcelo Costa, while the Radiant Black #3 second printing will have a new cover by Cian Tormey and Matt Wilson. All copies will be back in stores for the 19th of May alongside the first printing of Radiant Black #4. Radiant Black #1 and #2 third printings will also have a 1:10 B&W tiered variants.

PrintWatch: Magic #1 by Jed MacKay and Ig Guara from Boom Studios is going to a third printing, with new cover art by Guara with colors by Arianna Consonni. coming to stores for the 19th of May. The second printing will be due in stores next week, the 28th of April.

PrintWatch: And the indie-hit You Promised Me Darkness #1 by Damian Connelly from Behemoth Comics that sold over 32,000 copies of the first printing, a very high number for such a title, is back for seconds. And in stores on the 26th of May.

Any more to come today?