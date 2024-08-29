Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Power Fantasy, printwatch

Printwatch: Life Gets Seconds, Power Fantasy Gets Thirds

Printwatch: Power Fantasy #1 gets a third printing before the second printing is in stores, and Life #1 gets seconds as well.

Article Summary Power Fantasy #1 gets a third printing before the second is in stores, with a 1:10 green foil variant cover.

Writer Kieron Gillen shares the excitement and high demand for Power Fantasy, praising the printer's efforts.

Life #1 from Dstlry sells out its first print run; announcing their first-ever second printing with new cover art.

Life #1 second printing art complements the #1A cover and is available for preorder until September 2, 2024.

Printwatch: Power Fantasy #1 gets a third printing before the second printing is in stores. In his newsletter, Kieron Gillen said "yup, it's the third printing for THE POWER FANTASY, which we've had to do before the second has even hit the shelves. Demand is, shall we say, fierce, but we're determined to make sure there's enough copies out there so anyone who wants to jump aboard, can. This is a rollercoaster, and if you're at all interested in following a monthly book, we will make it worth your while. Oh – as well as a reprint, we saw the cover and thought "Man, that would look great with green foil" and figured "Why not?". So there's a 1:10 green foil variant of the cover too. We're also delighted to show off some of the more radical design work Rian did, in terms of going to town with the On/Off power symbol and playing with the indicia. I'm really pleased with this one… Kat at Image asked us for a quote, and Caspar said "Absolutely overwhelmed by the support the series has received just 1 issue in and we're only getting started. Thank you so much." And I said "The response to the book has been everything we could have hoped for and more. The only thing more powerful than our cast is the resilience of our printers, desperately trying to make enough copies to meet demand. We hail them and their noble battle. They are the true heroes. Because I am bad at dealing with things going well."

Printwatch: While Dstlry reportes that "Life #1, the highly anticipated series from acclaimed creators Brian Azzarello, Stephanie Phillips, and Danijel 2efelj, has already sold out it's first print run! Don't worry, the first print copies of LIFE #1 can still be found at your local comic shop when it hits selves TOMORROW, 8/28. But do you know what this means?? THIS IS OFFICIALLY DSTLRY'S FIRST SECOND PRINTING!!!!"

"The second printing of LIFE #1 comes with new cover art that expands on Danijel Zezelj's art from the #1A cover. This new cover features a taste of the carnage to come in this space battle royal when would-be thieves and abandoned prisoners collide.

AND GET THIS… when placed next to each other, the front of the #1A cover is completed by the second print cover. It's pretty sick.

DID YOUR SHOP ORDER YOUR COPY OF LIFE #1? LIFE #1 Second Printing can be pre ordered through September 2, 2024—the same Final Order Cut Off as LIFE #2. LIFE #1 Second Printing is scheduled to arrive in stores on 10/9, the same on-sale date as LIFE #2. So tell your local shop to get in on this action, or regret it for life!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!