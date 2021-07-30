PrintWatch: Moon Knight, Trailer Park Boys, Mirka Andolfo, Dark Blood

PrintWatch: Second printings for Moon Knight #1, Trailer Park Boys #1, Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika #1, The Last Book You'll Ever Read #1, and a third printing for Dark Blood #1. All coming to a comic book store in… well, August at this stage I guess.

PrintWatch: LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #1 CVR E 2ND PTG

VAULT COMICS

JUN219212

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Leila Leiz

Civilization is a lie. Hidden deep in our genes is the truth. And it is slowly clawing its way to the surface. Olivia Kade knows the truth, and she has become the prophet of the coming collapse. Her book, SATYR, is an international bestseller, and it is being blamed for acts of senseless violence and bloodshed all over the world. Olivia's own life is in danger from those who have read her work. Determined to conduct a book tour, she hires security professional Connor Wilson to act as her bodyguard. She only has one requirement: he cannot read her work.In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: MOON KNIGHT #1 2ND PTG MCNIVEN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN219426

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 SRP: $4.99

MOON KNIGHT #1 2ND PTG ROMITA JR 1:25 RATIO VAR

PrintWatch: MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #1 (OF 12) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN219477

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

Paprika is a successful businesswoman, a New Yorker of Italian origin. Job and career consume her, forcing her to neglect her personal needs as well as her friends and family. Her heart is broken from a previous relationship and its consequences, and a rigid upbringing has made her a very introverted person. She wants a romantic relationship, but she doesn't know what she's doing. Not like Dill, a na ve and suave delivery boy with an angelic attitude, handsome, and always surrounded by beautiful women falling for him. He doesn't have a worry in the world, and this makes Paprika very nervous. But he's the guy who could help her with her feelings (and with… sex). Bridget Jones's Diary meets Sex and the City, with a pinch of The Devil Wears Prada in the new international hit by acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL, MERCY).In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: Trailer Park Boys Get A F*¢#ING COMIC BOOK 2nd Printing

(W) Josh Blaylock, Shawn DePasqule, Various

(A) Various

(CA) Joel Herrera

Devil's Due Comics and Trailer Park Boys have inked a big fancy partnership to debut the Canadian trio from Sunnyvale Trailer Park in their debut comic book series! Featuring a a sh** ton of creators and short stories personally approved by "the boys." This wicked anthology series stars Ricky, Julian and Bubbles in a mix of original shorts that feel plucked right from the TV show, as well as some fantastical tales that can't be done on TV. It's gonna be dee-cent! $ 7.99

PrintWatch: DARK BLOOD #1 (OF 6) 3RD PTG DE LANDRO

BOOM! STUDIOS

UN219133

(W) LaToya Morgan (A) Walt Barna (CA) Valentine De Landro

What if you were given the power to change the course of history? Alabama, 1955. Avery Aldridge is an ordinary young Black man. A decorated World War II veteran, Avery provides for his wife and daughter. But wounds of the past have a way of coming back, and Avery Aldridge will soon discover he is anything but ordinary… After a run-in awakens strange new abilities, Avery's about to become more powerful than he could have ever dared to dream… in a country and society that never wanted him to have any power. A bold, evocative genre-bending saga by screenwriter LaToya Morgan (AMC's The Walking Dead, Into The Badlands) and rising star artist Walt Barna (The Osiris Path) perfect for fans of Department of Truth and Bitter Root! In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $3.99