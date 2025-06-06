Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: absolute, printwatch, ultimate

PrintWatch: More Imperial, Ultimate, Absolute, Goddamn World To Come

PrintWatch: Imperial, Ultimate, Absolute, Goddamn World To Come get second, third, fourth and fifth printings

Article Summary Marvel and DC announce multiple second, third, fourth, and fifth printings for top titles hitting stores in July.

New variant covers revealed for Imperial, Ultimate Spider-Man, and The World To Come in upcoming print runs.

Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman issue #2s receive notable new printings due to strong demand.

Oni Press’s The Goddamn Tragedy #1 sells out, getting a second printing with praise from writer Chris Condon.

Printwatch: Marvel Comics is giving Imperial #1 a second printing with a new cover by Marco Checchetto and a 1:125 variant by Skotting Young for the 16th of July. While One World Under Doom #1 gets a third printing with a new cover by Ben Harvey. Harbey also provides linked variant covers for One World Under Dom #2 and #3, both getting second printings. We just don't have any of them yet.

Printwatch: What we do have is Peach Momoko's cover for the second printing of Ultimate Spider-Man #17, the Sara Pichelli cover for Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 getting a second printing, as well as a 1:25 version by Kael Ngu. And the previously printwatched covers for The World To Come #1, with Dan Panosian's cover showing the character now dubbed The Pink Panther, and a 1:25 variant with Joe Quesada's cover pencils. All for the 16th of July.

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #2 gets a fifth printing, Absolute Wonder Woman #2 gets a fourth printing, and Absolute Superman #2 gets a third printing…

The Goddamn Tragedy #1, a fully painted, 48-page graphic novella from Oni Press has sold out at the distributor level and will return with a brand-new second printing on June 25th."Goddamn! What else do I have to say other than that to describe this book?" said writer Chris Condon. "Shawn Kuruneru's work throughout the book is jaw-droppingly gorgeous and we're so fortunate to have a stellar lineup of artists on covers like Jenna Cha, Tula Lotay, Jacob Phillips, and Oliver Dominguez to help place the Janson Family's ordeal in the history books. This is a hard-hitting and spooky one-shot story unlike any other you're apt to read this year. Find out the truth of what happened on the path to California in 1846—don't miss The Goddamn Tragedy."

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 Fifth Printing

(W) Scoitt Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

$4.99 07/02/2025

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #2 Fourth Printing

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

$4.99 07/02/2025

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 Third Printing

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

$4.99 07/02/2025

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17 PEACH MOMOKO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620796101712

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 06/16/2025

On Sale: 07/16/2025

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1 SARA PICHELLI 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1 KAEL NGU RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

UPC: 75960621213200122

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 06/16/2025

On Sale: 07/16/2025

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #1 DAN PANOSIAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #1 JOE QUESADA RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

UPC: 75960609060000123

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 06/09/2025

On Sale: 07/09/2025

IMPERIAL #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

IMPERIAL #1 SKOTTIE YOUNG RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

UPC: 75960621099200120

Price: $6.99

FOC Date: 06/16/2025

On Sale: 07/16/2025

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 BEN HARVEY 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620860900113

Price: $6.99

FOC Date:06/16/2025

On Sale: 07/16/2025

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 BEN HARVEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620860900281

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 06/16/2025

On Sale: 07/16/2025

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 BEN HARVEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620860900312

Price: $4.99

FOC Date:06/16/2025

On Sale: 07/16/2025

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 BEN HARVEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620860900412

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 06/16/2025

On Sale: 07/16/2025

