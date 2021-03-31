PrintWatch: Nightwing, Detective Comics, Carnage, We Live 2nd Prints

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending Nightwing #78 and Detective Comics #1034 back for a second printing. That's what happens when you throw in an unsolicited cameo appearance of Flatline… and a dog. With new covers by Bryan Hitch and Bryan Redondo.

NIGHTWING #78 Second Printing

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing is back—and his drive to keep Blüdhaven safe has never been stronger! But his adopted city has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco. When Nightwing enlists Batgirl's help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero. The New York Times bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Injustice) and artist Bruno Redondo (Injustice, Suicide Squad) are about to take Nightwing to the next stage of his evolution as a hero!

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 04/04/2021 In-Store Date: 04/27/2021

DETECTIVE COMICS #1034 Second Printing

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Joshua Williamson (A) Dan Mora, Gleb Melnikov (CA) Bryan Hitch

DC Future State may be over—but the present looks tense! With the loss of his fortune and manor, the election of Mayor Nakano, and the growing anti-vigilante sentiment in Gotham, Bruce Wayne must rethink how to be Batman…or risk being left behind by his own city. To make matters worse, a catastrophic crime wave has taken hold of the city, culminating in a murder mystery that hits close to home—the suspects mount, the clues multiply, and the trail of bodies hasn't ended yet! Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and superstar artist Dan Mora begin an exciting, surprising, and death-defying new chapter of Detective Comics. Plus, in the second and concluding chapter of "Demon or Detective," Damian Wayne meets a startling new faction from his family's checkered past…but what is the League of Lazarus? Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 04/04/2021 In-Store Date: 04/27/2021

PrintWatch: While Marvel Comics sends Carnage: Black White And Blood back for seconds, with a new cover by Patrick Gleason and a 1:50 variant second printing by Peach Momoko.

CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG GLEASON VAR

(W) Al Ewing, Ben Percy, Tini Howard (A) Ken Lashley, John McCrea, Sara Pichelli (CA) Patrick Gleason

CARNAGE RULES! Witness the cerebral chaos caused by CARNAGE, brought to life by some of the greatest creators at Marvel! But beware, True Believers, true to their titular character's namesake, these spine-chilling tales are not for the faint of heart and presented in BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD! Parental Advisory In Shops: 5th May SRP: $4.99 CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG MOMOKO VAR (1:50)

(W) Al Ewing, Ben Percy, Tini Howard (A) Ken Lashley, John McCrea, Sara Pichelli (CA) Peach Momoko

Parental Advisory In Shops: 5th May SRP: $4.99

Printwatch: And AfterShock is sending the fifth issue of their new big hit comic, We Live, back to a second printing.

WE LIVE #5 2ND PTG

FEB219060

(W) Roy Miranda, Inaki Miranda (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

Second Printing ! Extinction day hits humanity like a thunder of death. The countdown to extraction hits zero. The beacons activate and destiny speaks. Nothing will be like before. Not for Hototo. Not for Tala. Not for anyone.

In Shops: May 05, 2021 Final Orders Due: Apr 12, 2021 SRP: $3.99