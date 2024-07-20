Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: department of truth, Hello Darkness, Kill All Immortals, phoenix, printwatch, Somna

PrintWatch: Phoenix, Hello Darkness, Department Of Truth, Somna

Welcome to a new Printwatch, looking at new printings for Phoenix, Hello Darkness, Department Of Truth, Somna and Kill All Immortals.

Article Summary Phoenix #1 tops the charts, earns a second printing with a Joe Quesada cover.

Kill All Immortals #1 by Dark Horse announces a "continuation printing".

The Department of Truth #23 plans a return with a second print run.

Somna receives a reprint for its hardcover collection with unique features.

PrintWatch: Phoenix #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo is getting a second printing after topping this week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List. With this Joe Quesada cover which has quite a story behind it as well as a 1:25 Peach Momoko variant.

Joe Quesada posts to Substack, "Back in 2016, I did this Phoenix pencil commission for a fan. About two months ago, C.B. Cebulski, Marvel's EIC, called and asked if they could use it as a cover. I said yes, but since it hadn't been designed for that purpose, I wanted to ink it and add gray tones. Then, the brilliant Morry Hollowell gave it life."

PrintWatch: The first issue of the new Dark Horse Comics series Kill All Immortals #1 by Zack Kaplan and Fico Ossiois sold out at the distributor level, but rather than a second printing, Dark Horse is calling it a "continuation printing." And expected to arrive mid-August.

PrintWatch: The Department of Truth #23 by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds is going back to an actual second printing from Image Comics. "The series previously left readers with a shocking cliffhanger, as the Department of Truth was confronted with an enemy intent on exposing their secrets to the world. But the Department of Truth ended up making a shocking choice: go public first. Starting with issue #23, to understand Lee Harvey Oswald's risky gambit, readers will return to where it all started: Dallas, 1963, as President John F. Kennedy's motorcade passed the grassy knoll…" The Department of Truth #23, second printing will be available on the 14th of August.

PrintWatch: Hello Darkness #1 is going to a second printing before the first printing hits stores, potentially as a result of a new Something is Killing the Children story.

PrintWatch: Somna by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay published by Dstlry is getting a second printing of its collected hardcover edition. While the cover will be the same, the dots on the spine are white on the first printing and black on the second. "Interest in SOMNA has exceeded all our expectations," said DSTLRY co-founders David Steinberger and Chip Mosher. "We're incredibly grateful to the fans for their enthusiastic support and to Becky and Tula for creating such a captivating and unique series. We are working diligently to ensure the second printing reaches stores as quickly as possible." There will also be a Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover, limited to 700 copies and priced at $75, available only to comic shop which also includes additional interior pages featuring backmatter and a cover gallery and a tip-in plate. And a Direct to Consumer Signed Edition limited to just 300 copies includes black edging, a bookmark ribbon and signed by the creators.

