PrintWatch: Psylocke #1, Amazing Spider-Man #61, Aliens Vs Avengers #2

PrintWatch: Psylocke #1, Amazing Spider-Man #61 and Aliens Vs Avengers #2 as well as Absolute Superman #1 getting second prints.

  • Marvel Comics unveils second prints for Psylocke, Amazing Spider-Man #61, and Aliens Vs Avengers #2, featuring artists.
  • Nieuw list of talented artists includes Ed McGuinness, Skottie Young, Esad Ribic, Rickie Yagawa, and Hicham Habchi.
  • Discover the exclusive variant covers and captivating storylines that make these second printings a collector's delight.
  • Absolute Superman #1 gets second prints with covers by Guillem March and Rafa Sandoval, revealing a bold new narrative.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics are sending Psylocke #1, Amazing Spider-Man #61, and Aliens Vs Avengers #2 back to a second printing, and we have a few of those covers, with Ed McGuinness, Skottie Young, Esad Ribic, Rickie Yagawa and Hicham Habchi.

1st of January 2025

  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 ED MCGUINNESS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
    AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 SKOTTIE YOUNG RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]
    (W) Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness
    THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN! The world has changed, Dcotor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world?! True Believer, they won't be enough… Rated T
  • ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2 ESAD RIBIC 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
    ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2 ESAD RIBIC RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]
    (W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Esad Ribic
    EARTH SURRENDERS?! Overwhelmed by Xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet! But so many are dead. So many wounded. And a terrifying few CHANGED. The Avengers must avenge. Rated T+
  • PSYLOCKE #1 RICKIE YAGAWA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
    PSYLOCKE #1 HICHAM HABCHI RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]
    (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Vincenzo Carratu
    SHE WAS MADE FOR VIOLENCE! Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths have to be walked alone. When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants. Exploding out of the pages of X-MEN, Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carrat take Psylocke into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control! Rated T+

While we also have the two covers for Absolute Superman #1 second printing that previously we had not seen, by Guillem March and Rafa Sandoval.

PrintWatch

18th December

  • ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Second Printing Cvr B Guillem March Card Stock Var
  • ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Second Printing Cvr D Inc 1:25 Rafa Sandoval Concept Wraparound Card Stock Var
    (W) Jason Aaron (A) Rafa Sandoval
    SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail: $4.99

PrintWatch

