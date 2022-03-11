PrintWatch: Punisher, Avengers, Moon Knight, Star Wars High Republic

PrintWatch: Punisher #1 has already gone back to a second printing with a new cover from Alex Maleev. There are also second printings for Moon Knight #9 and Star Wars The High Republic #15. As well as covers from previously announced PrintWatch columns from Marvel Comics, Avengers Forever #3, Black Panther #4 and Venom #5.

PUNISHER 1 MALEEV 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

WILL THE PUNISHER'S WAR END?

Born of tragedy. Devoted to war. Unstoppable in his rage. As the Punisher, Frank Castle has become the most accomplished killer the world has ever seen. Now it's time for him to face his true destiny. What shocking secret from Frank's past will convince him to take the reins of the Marvel Universe's most notorious clan of assassins? And once Frank becomes the warlord of the deadly ninjas of the Hand, will it also mean an end for the Punisher? Or a whole new bloody beginning? Join the superstar team of writer Jason Aaron and artists Jes s Saiz and Paul Azaceta for an epic exploration of the dark and violent past and inevitable future of one of Marvel's most iconic characters.

PARENTAL ADVISORY

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 3/21/2022

On Sale: 04/20/2022

MOON KNIGHT 9 CORY SMITH 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

Mazes have one of two purposes: to keep people out or to keep people in. An unnatural labyrinth has swallowed up people under Moon Knight's protection — but how do you fight a maze? How do you kill a labyrinth? And will Moon Knight emerge victorious, or will his body and mind be broken by the Fifth Floor?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 3/21/2022

On Sale: 04/20/2022

AVENGERS FOREVER 3 KUDER 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Aaron Kuder

WAR FOR THE WASTELANDS!

Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man. Robbie Reyes, a Ghost Rider unlike any other from across the multiverse, still changing, still becoming what he was always meant to be. A Deathlok who refuses to die. A brutally two-fisted Wonder Man. A half-built Vision. The Infinity Thing. Together, they're all that passes for Earth's Mightiest Heroes on a world overrun by the Black Skull. But on this day, a day unlike any other, they'll have to be enough.

Rated T+

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 3/14/2022

On Sale: 04/13/2022

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 15 ANINDITO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Ario Anindito

EVERYTHING CHANGES!

• Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic reaches its galaxy-shaking conclusion.

• Only one person can save the Jedi from the mysterious monsters that stalk Starlight Beacon.

• Who will live and who will die?

Rated T

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 3/21/2022

On Sale: 4/20/2022

And covers for the previously announced.

BLACK PANTHER 4 ALEX ROSS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) John Ridley (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Alex Ross

"THE LONG SHADOW" PART 4

Shuri's life hangs in the balance, and with T'Challa off-planet, things are not looking good! But before T'Challa can help his sister…the truth will finally come out. Has the assassin's ringleader finally been caught?!

Rated T+

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 3/14/2022

On Sale: 04/13/2022

VENOM #5

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

If you thought the first four issues of the latest volume of VENOM were crazy, all-out action, just wait till you get a load of this one! IN THIS ISSUE, Al Ewing returns to the pages of Venom – AND HE'S BROUGHT ANSWERS TO YOUR QUESTIONS WITH HIM!

Rated T+ on sale 4/13 (will FOC 3/14)

SRP: $3.99

GHOST RIDER 1 STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Ben Percy (A) Smith, Cory (CA) Ryan Stegman

JOHNNY BLAZE!!

Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him… But Johnny isn't doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he's awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there's a spirit in him that's begging to break out! Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, X-FORCE) and Cory Smith (CONAN THE BARBARIAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL) are going back to basics with the Spirit of Vengeance in this extra-sized first issue!

Rated T+

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 3/14/2022

On Sale: 04/13/2022