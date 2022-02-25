PrintWatch: Roarin' 20's World's Fair Comes Back For Seconds

PrintWatch: Source Point Press is putting their Roarin' 20's World's Fair one-shot comic from Josh Sobek, Chris Hamann, Gary Sobek and Milena Deneno back into print, and through Diamond Comic Distributors, up for FOC today.

ROARIN 20S WORLDS FAIR 2ND PTG (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JAN221654

(W) Josh Sobek (A/CA) Chris Hamann, Gary Sobek, Milena Deneno

When a malfunctioning time machine lands dinosaurs in the year 1920, the Jazz Age gets prehistoric in this introduction to a whole new dinopunk history! In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $3.99

While we have covers for a couple of Marvel second printings that we mentioned in a previous PrintWatch, Iron Fist #1 and Thor #22, with an FOC for next week.

IRON FIST 1 MICHAEL YG 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Yg, Michael (CA) Jim Cheung

WHO IS THE NEW IRON FIST?!

• After giving up his power to save the world, DANNY RAND believes he's seen the last of the IRON FIST…

• …But when DEMONS begin to attack cities around the world, a MYSTERIOUS NEWCOMER in a FAMILIAR MASK appears, hands blazing with the CHI OF SHOU-LAO THE UNDYING!

• Who is this NEW IRON FIST? And does his power really come from the DRAGON OF K'UN-LUN… Or from something far more sinister? Rated T+ on sale 4/13 (will FOC 3/14): SRP: $3.99

THOR 22 KLEIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 4 of 5!

To stop the deadly path of the Mjolnir-wielding God of Hammers, all of the Marvel Universe must come together! The final battle is here, but will Thor's allies survive the hammer's blows? Thor turns to an unexpected source to help ensure victory!

Rated T+ on sale 4/13 (will FOC 3/14) SRP: $3.99