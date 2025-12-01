PrintWatch: Punisher, Infernal Hulk And Escape Get More Printings
Article Summary
- Infernal Hulk #1 gets a second printing with art by Dan Panosian and a 1:25 virgin variant cover.
- Punisher: Red Band #3 returns for a second print, featuring Marco Checchetto’s polybagged cover and a 1:25 variant.
- Rick Remender and Daniel Acuna’s Escape #1 receives a fourth printing with a brand new, uncredited cover.
- All new printings arrive in January 2026 for the Marvel titles; Escape’s 4th print lands December 2025 from Image.
- PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is putting Infernal Hulk #1 back to a second printing with a new cover by Dan Panosian and an as-yet-uncredited 1:25 virgin variant, for the 21st of January.
- PrintWatch: As well as a second printing for Punisher Red Bard #3 with a polybagged cover by Marco Checchetto, as well as a Philip Tan 1:25 virgin variant also for the 21st of January.
- PrintWatch: Escape #1 by Rick Remender and Daniel Acuna is going back to a 4th printing from Image Comics with a yet-unseen and uncredited new cover.
- INFERNAL HULK #1 DAN PANOSIAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
INFERNAL HULK #1 TBD ARTIST RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]
Price: $4.99 01/21/2026
- PUNISHER: RED BAND #3 MARCO CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [POLYBAGGED]
PUNISHER: RED BAND #3 PHILIP TAN RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] [1:25]
Price: $4.99 01/21/2026
- ESCAPE #1 4TH PTG
(W) Rick Remender (A) Daniel Acuna (CA) TBD
SERIES PREMIERE
SHOT DOWN. HUNTED. OUT OF TIME.
THE NEW ONGOING TWO-FISTED WAR EPIC FROM REMENDER & ACUÑA STARTS HERE.
From the creative team of**_ New York Times_** bestselling author RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, Uncanny X-Force) and powerhouse DANIEL ACUÑA (Captain America, Black Panther)—the duo behind Marvel's **Uncanny Avengers**—comes a savage, full-throttle wartime thriller where survival isn't given…it's taken.
Milton Shaw is a battle-hardened bomber pilot, flying missions over a war-torn world ruled by a ruthless empire. But when his plane is shot out of the sky, Milton wakes up behind enemy lines—in the smoldering ruins of a city he helped burn. And in less than 24 hours, his own side is dropping the big one to finish the job. Now, injured, unarmed, and being hunted through enemy streets, Milton's only shot at escape comes from the unlikeliest place: a grieving father and his son—civilians shattered by the same fascist regime that rules this land with an iron claw. Enemies by blood. Allies by circumstance. Together, they'll have to fight their way out before the bomb drops and erases everything…and everyone. Set in a brutal, fully painted world of anthropomorphic animals—think Inglourious Basterds meets Blacksad—ESCAPE is a gritty, bullet-riddled journey through war's scorched aftermath. It's about the violence we inflict, the souls we try to save, and the courage it takes to crawl out of fire. Retail: $4.99 12/31/2025
