PrintWatch: Rebel Moon, Ultimate X-Men, GI Joe, Night People,

PrintWatch: Rebel Moon #2, Ultimate X-Men #1, Night People #1, and G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #303 are going to a second printing, while G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301 and #302 are going to a third printing.

PrintWatch: Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men #1 hasn't yet been published, lined up for the 6th of March, but is already going back to comic book stores for the 10th of April, the same day as the first printing of #2,. It will have a new cover by R.B. Silva. All three of Silva's second printing covers for Ultimate Spider-Man #1 and Ultimate Black Panther #1 connect to form an overview of the new Ultimate Universe.

PrintWatch: Rebel Moon: House Of The Blood Axe #2 by Magdalene Visaggio, Zack Snyder and Clark Bint from Titan Comics is getting a second printing with a new cover from Daniel Warren Johnson from Titan Comics for the 13th of March.

PrintWatch: The latest printings of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301-#303, the first three issues of Image Comics/Skybound's relaunch, have sold out earning subsequent printings, for the 13th of March.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301 Third Printing Cover A by Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira & Adriano Lucas featuring Cobra Commander & H.I.S.S. Tank

& featuring Cobra Commander & H.I.S.S. Tank G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #302 Third Printing Cover A by Ig Guara and Francesco Segala featuring Jinx & Alley Viper

and featuring Jinx & Alley Viper G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #303 Second Printing Cover A by Jacob Edgar featuring Duke & Cobra Troopers

PrintWatch: Night People #1 by Barry Gifford, Chris Condon and Brian Level is getting a second printing from Oni Press with a new cover by J. H. Williams out on the 24th of April.

ULTIMATE X-MEN #1

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

Visionary creator PEACH MOMOKO (DEMON DAYS, STAR WARS) creates a new generation of X-Men for an all-new universe! Hisako Ichiki is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life – go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of ULTIMATE INVASION – but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them…Meet Armor, Maystorm and a group of new Ultimate X-Men the likes of which you've never seen before! Rated T+ SRP: $5.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #301 Third Printing

(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham

SERIES PREMIERE A new era for G.I. JOE starts here…but one Joe won't survive THIS ISSUE! The legendary LARRY HAMA is joined by new series artist CHRIS MOONEYHAM (Five Ghosts) and cover artist ANDY KUBERT (Batman, X-Men) to continue one of the longest-running titles in comics history! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/13/2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #302 Third Printing

(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham, Francesco Segala

"**FUNERAL FOR A JOE! **As the Joes mourn their fallen brother, dangerous new forces are mounting against them. Cobra Commander returns to Springfield and the now mutant Serpentor Khan turns to a deadly new ally you won't see coming! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/13/2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #303 Second Printing

(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham, Francesco Segala (CA) Jacob Edgar

The Joes send a covert team to learn the truth about Springfield, but Serpentor Khan has a deadly surprise in store for them…Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/13/2024

REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE #2 (OF 4) 2ND PTG WARREN JOHNSON

JAN247362

(W) Mags Visagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

COMIC BOOK PREQUEL TO THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED NETFLIX MOVIE, REBEL MOON! STORY BY ACCLAIMED DIRECTOR ZACK SNYDER (300, MAN OF STEEL, AND ARMY OF THE DEAD) AND WRITTEN BY AWARD-WINNING COMICS WRITER MAGS VISAGGIO. As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the reluctant ruler of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war.In Shops: Mar 13, 2024 SRP: $3.99

NIGHT PEOPLE #1 CVR A WILLIAMS III 2ND PRT (MR)

(W) Barry Gifford, Chris Condon (A) Brian Level (CA) J. H. Williams

From the mind of literary icon Barry Gifford-internationally renowned creator of Wild at Heart and cowriter of David Lynch's neo-noir masterpiece Lost Highway-Night People is a pulsating roadmap of the American subconscious, where neon-lit Southern nights give way to lipstick, sweat, and blood, and the odd, the innocent, and the evil are all fellow travelers down an interstate of dark, elusive dreams. Adapted from Gifford's acclaimed novel by breakout writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, The Enfield Gang Massacre) and a rotating cast of stunning artistic talents-including Brian Level (Poison Ivy), Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian), Artyom Topilin (I Hate This Place), and more-follow an uneasy cast of wanted men, cartel-killers, and lost souls through four interlocking tales as they travel a path of intoxication, lust, and spontaneous violence from New Orleans to Egypt City, Florida, and back again. In our first tale of desperation, fanaticism, and murder: Two ex-convicts-a pair of inseparable lovers named Big Betty Stalcup and Miss Cutie Early-are out on parole using their newfound freedom to purify the world of men's evil influence . . . and leaving a trail of mutilated bodies in their wake. As the psychotic dimensions of their star-crossed romance-and the twisting paths that first led them to their fateful meeting at the Fort Sumatra Detention Center for Wayward Women-come into full view, their experiment in righteousness culminates in the kidnapping of Rollo Lamar, a kindly attorney whom Betty and Cutie abduct just to see if they can reeducate at least one man on the planet before the demise of civilization. 4/24/2024

