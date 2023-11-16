Posted in: Comics | Tagged: daredevil, deviant, gi joe, superior spider-man

Printwatch: Superior Spider-Man, GI Joe & Deviant Get More Printings

Printwatch: Marvel is sending Superior Spider-Man, #1 for a second printing, and Image Comics is doing the same for GI Joe and Deviant.

Article Summary Marvel's Superior Spider-Man #1 gets a second printing with a variant cover on January 10, 2024.

Image Comics' Deviant #1 by James Tynion IV sells out, set for a second print on December 20.

G.I. JOE #301 returns with a second printing featuring Dawn Moreno and others on December 20.

Deviant Killer's chilling story unfolds in Deviant #1, hitting shelves again just in time for holidays.

Printwatch: Marvel Comics is sending Superior Spider-Man #1 from Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, out yesterday, back to a second print next year, with a 1:25 variant cover, out for the 10th of January 2024.

Printwatch: Image Comics is sending Deviant #1 by James Tynion IV and Joshua Hixson back for a second printing for the 20th of December, the same day as #2 is published. "There really is no better feeling than hearing that a book has already sold out on its first day of release! I'm absolutely thrilled, and want to thank all of the amazing retailers and readers who have come out to support another one of my titles," said Tynion IV. "The Deviant is a dark and personal work, and I hope it can find a huge audience over this holiday season and beyond."

Printwatch: Skybound, Hasbro and Image Comics are putting G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #301 by Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham back ro print for a second printing, also out for the 20th of December, featuring a variant cover by ABEL spotlighting Dawn Moreno, Scarlet, and Cover Girl fighting the forces of Cobra.

We also have covers from previous Printwatches, now revealed for Return of Superior Spider-Man #1 and Daredevil #2.

DEVIANT #1 (OF 9) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT238056

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Joshua Hixson

SERIES PREMIERE As snow falls over Milwaukee in 1972, a blood-stained Santa Claus commits unimaginable atrocities against young men. Fifty years later, a troubled young writer interviews this so-called "Deviant Killer," who still maintains his innocence from behind bars. And as Christmas approaches once again, the past returns, wielding a sharpened ax. Eisner-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and acclaimed artist JOSHUA HIXSON (The Plot, Children of the Woods) unite for a pitch-black holiday horror story.In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 Final Orders Due: Nov 19, 2023 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!