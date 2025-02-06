PrintWatch: TMNT X Naruto, Wolverine, Vader, GI Joe & YFNB Spider-Man

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: naruto, printwatch

PrintWatch: We bring second printing news from Marvel Comics and IDW, while Image finds a third printing for GI Joe…

PrintWatch: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto #2 from IDW is getting a second printing, for the 2nd of April, with Jorge Jimenez black-and-white inks of the main first printing cover. This comes as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto #1 received more than 100,000 orders and also received a second printing. Issue #3 arrives in comic shops on the 26th of March. The series is written by Caleb Goellner, with art by Hendry Prasetya, colours by Raúl Angulo and letters by Ed Dukeshire

PrintWatch: GI Joe #1 is getting a third printing from Image Comics/Skybound for the 5th of March, with covers by Kendrick Kunkka Lim, Doug Mahnke, Andrea Milana & Andres Juarez, and a second printing of GI Joe #2 with two covers by Jason Howard.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Wolverine #6 to a second printing for the 20th of March, with the cover featuring the last page reveal drawn by Martin Coccolo, : Marvel Comics is sending Wolverine #6 to a second printing for the 20th of March, with the cover featuring the last page reveal drawn by Bleeding Cool talked about yesterday. They are really rubbing your nose in this now.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is also sending this week's Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader #1 for a second printing with a cover by Derrick Chew and a 1:25 cover by Ramon Rosanas for the 20th of March.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending both the first and second issues of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 and #2 back for second printings with Leonardo Romero covers for both, a Marvel Animation Virgin 1:25 cover for #1 and a Luciano Vecchio Virgin 1:25 cover for #2, all for the 20th of March.

PrintWatch: Plague Doctor Press has sent three books back for a second printing, Strange Ranger #1, S.P.I.R.I.T. #2 and the Zed Omnibus.

