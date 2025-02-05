Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, wolverine

Oh No, Wolverine, What Have You Done Now? (Big Spoilers)

Today's Phoenix #8 gets an imaginary Wolverine cameo along with the rest of the All-New All-Different team from the seventies, as she recalls her days as Dark Phoenix, leading to new confrontations. I note that Ms Marvel is not part of this team… yet. But anyway.

Looking back at what once was, recontextualising it, and reexamining it in a new light can be fun. And then sometimes it's the worst idea that Wolverine has ever had thrust upon him.

And that includes Leprechauns knowing his real name. Take today's Wolverine #6 by Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo.

Yup. They are doing this storyline, this character, this major headache one more time. Seriously people.

Romulus. Leader of the Lupines, a species resembling humans that he claims evolved from canines, and that Wolverine was meant to have as well, and shown to have orchestrated most major events in the life of Wolverine, manipulating and controlling him. Basically, ever little thing that Wolverine did, Romukus was behind it. Created by Jeph Loeb and Simone Bianchi, he first appeared in shadow in 2007 and made his first full appearance in 2009. Living in prehistoric times, being an emperor in Ancient Rome which he founded, the main force behind Weapon X and more. He also raised Daken to kill Wolverine, and has one more claw per hand than Wolverine does. And it turns out that he is behind all this Adamantine conspiracy nonsense as well… Even the Age Of Krakoa, which brought in everyone, knew to leave Romulus in the past, during the X Lives Of Wolverine…

