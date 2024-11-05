Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: printwatch, transformers

PrintWatch: Transformers #1 Gets Tenth Printing

PrintWatch: Transformers #13 is getting a second printing from Image Comics/Skybound and Transformers #1 is getting a tenth printing.

No-Printwatch: James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Slaughterverse prequel story, Something Is Killing The Children #0, has sold out at the distributor level before release, but Boom Studios state that it won't be getting a second printing. "Something is Killing the Children #0 is a landmark issue for the series, a story that brings us all the way back to Erica's first appearance in Something is Killing the Children #1 and recontextualizes everything that happens afterwards." said series co-creator and Eisner winning author James Tynion IV. "The response to this special issue of Something Is Killing The Children has been incredible," said series editor Ramiro Portnoy. "Issue #0 was a passion project for all of us here and is sure to become a highly sought-after issue as we move into the next five years of the Slaughterverse!"

Printwatch: While the opposite is happening with Transformers. Transformers #13 is getting a second printing from Image Comics/Skybound with two variants for the 11th of December and Transformers #1 is getting a tenth printing with ten variants for the 18th of December. We don't have the images yet…

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr A Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer Gold Foil Emboss

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr B Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer Gold Foil Emboss Var

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr C Lorenzo De Felici Var

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr D Jorge Corona & Mike Spicer Var

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr E David Nakayama Var

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr F Taurin Clarke Var

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr G EJ Su Var

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr H Jason Howard Var

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr I Andrei Bressan & Adriano Lucas Connecting Var

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr J Andrei Bressan & Adriano Lucas Connecting Var

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

Transformers #1 begins an all-new era for the iconic robots in disguise from superstar creator Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb,DC's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth) and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater). Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies—the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

TRANSFORMERS #13 Second Printing Cvr A Jason Howard Decepticon

TRANSFORMERS #13 Second Printing Cvr B Jason Howard Autobot Var

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jason Howard, Mike Spicer (CA) Jason Howard

NEW STORY ARC THE SECRET ORIGIN OF STARSCREAM After the stunning events of his battle with the Decepticons, Starscream has been left for dead. Now the secret to surviving the future may be revisiting his shocking past… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/11/2024

